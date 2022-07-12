Most abortions will remain legal in Utah while a lawsuit against the state's trigger ban is pending in court.

Driving the news: On Monday, Judge Andrew Stone agreed with Planned Parenthood that the state's ban on abortion should not be enacted until the lawsuit is resolved.

Stone's decision continues the temporary block he placed on Utah's ban a few days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

How it works: For Stone to keep blocking the ban, four conditions had to be met:

People would be irreparably harmed if the law went into effect.

That harm outweighs the state's goal to preserve fetal life.

Blocking the ban would not be against the public interest.

Planned Parenthood has a chance of winning the lawsuit.

Details: Stone agreed the ban would hurt patients seeking abortions by delaying their care — and leading some to try to end pregnancies dangerously, without a doctor's care.

He also noted that the state hasn't shown how many fetuses the ban would actually protect since patients could still go out of state.

What he said: "You're talking about a seismic change in women's health treatment. We [should] make an informed and careful decision before upsetting the ordinary medical treatment that has been in place in Utah for nearly 50 years."

Of note: The state's attorneys haven't disputed the potential harm to patients.

Planned Parenthood could win its lawsuit, Stone acknowledged — particularly on its argument that the ban violates the state constitution's provision for Utahns' freedom of conscience.

The wording — "The rights of conscience shall never be infringed" — is "pretty absolute," Stone noted.

"There are lots of different religious and secular views of what constitutes human life," he added. "This law selects a single view of that question and imposes it on everyone."

Yes, but: Stone stressed that he was not making a final decision on that argument, or any others — only that the constitutional questions are serious enough to warrant a closer look before imposing the ban on patients.

What's next: The ban will not take effect unless Planned Parenthood loses the case, or the state successfully appeals Monday's injunction to the higher court.

Bottom line: The state Supreme Court will almost certainly have the final word on the ban's constitutionality.