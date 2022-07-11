Snowmobile Pizza offers New York-style pie with nostalgic vibes
There's a new pizza joint in town.
What's happening: The 80s-nostalgic Snowmobile Pizza recently opened its doors this month, offering New York-style pizza, crispy wings and salads.
- It's located steps away from the 900 S. Trax Station on 877 S. 200 W., C-103, and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5pm to 10pm.
Details: The restaurant includes custom ski lift seating, big screens to watch sports games and tunes by Freddie Mercury and Kansas.
Of note: It's run by Nice Hospitality, the restaurant group behind HallPass SLC at The Gateway.
Background: Nice Hospitality co-owner and chef-partner Marc Marrone grew up in The Bronx and began working at pizza shops at the age of 15.
- Marrone said the idea of the pizzeria came after he and his friend craved pizza in Park City one night, but couldn’t get it due to the snow.
- He joked that he wished he could get pizza delivered via snowmobile and the concept was born.
What they're saying: "For me, pizza is incredibly nostalgic," Marrone said. "Everyone loves pizza and this type of pizza was very, like, kind of near and dear to my heart."
What's next: Marrone said he envisions the eatery will extend its hours and offer delivery. (No, not by snowmobile.)
- "After the bars close … there's not a whole lot of things to eat," he said. "The idea would be to grow this a little bit, get some traction and hopefully be open late night and be kind of a late-night offering for delivery and pickup."
- There will also be a corner of restored snowmobiles where customers can take photos.
My thought bubble: I ordered their fluffy and crispy Grandma Pie ($27), garlic knots ($7) and saucy Buffalo wings ($9).
- Marrone told me the dough for all their pies is fermented for 72 hours.
- It's definitely my new favorite pie in town.
- I took a western New York native to join me, and he approved of the wings and pizza, as well as my pie-folding form.
- They also offer pizza by the slice.
