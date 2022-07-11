There's a new pizza joint in town.

What's happening: The 80s-nostalgic Snowmobile Pizza recently opened its doors this month, offering New York-style pizza, crispy wings and salads.

It's located steps away from the 900 S. Trax Station on 877 S. 200 W., C-103, and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5pm to 10pm.

Details: The restaurant includes custom ski lift seating, big screens to watch sports games and tunes by Freddie Mercury and Kansas.

Of note: It's run by Nice Hospitality, the restaurant group behind HallPass SLC at The Gateway.

Background: Nice Hospitality co-owner and chef-partner Marc Marrone grew up in The Bronx and began working at pizza shops at the age of 15.

Marrone said the idea of the pizzeria came after he and his friend craved pizza in Park City one night, but couldn’t get it due to the snow.

He joked that he wished he could get pizza delivered via snowmobile and the concept was born.

What they're saying: "For me, pizza is incredibly nostalgic," Marrone said. "Everyone loves pizza and this type of pizza was very, like, kind of near and dear to my heart."

What's next: Marrone said he envisions the eatery will extend its hours and offer delivery. (No, not by snowmobile.)

"After the bars close … there's not a whole lot of things to eat," he said. "The idea would be to grow this a little bit, get some traction and hopefully be open late night and be kind of a late-night offering for delivery and pickup."

There will also be a corner of restored snowmobiles where customers can take photos.

Snowmobile's pizza 80s-themed lobby. Photo: Kim Bojórquez

My thought bubble: I ordered their fluffy and crispy Grandma Pie ($27), garlic knots ($7) and saucy Buffalo wings ($9).

Marrone told me the dough for all their pies is fermented for 72 hours.

It's definitely my new favorite pie in town.

I took a western New York native to join me, and he approved of the wings and pizza, as well as my pie-folding form.

They also offer pizza by the slice.