Utah researchers say fasting may lower the risk of severe COVID complications

Intermittent fasting is associated with less severe complications from COVID-19, according to a study released Wednesday by doctors at Intermountain Healthcare.

Intermittent fasting means switching between fasting and eating on a regular schedule — for instance, drinking only water for one day each week or month.

Driving the news: Of 205 patients who tested positive for COVID-19, doctors found nearly 30% of those who did not fast regularly were hospitalized — compared to just over 10% of those who fasted regularly.

Details: Previous research has linked fasting to weight loss and a lower risk of heart problems, diabetes and hyperinflammation — risk factors for serious COVID.

Fasting also increases levels of some fatty acids, including one that binds to the virus' spike proteins in a way that makes it less likely to be able to infect the body’s cells.

Context: Many Intermountain patients are Latter-day Saints, who are instructed to fast regularly as a religious practice.

Intermountain doctors have been studying the general effects of fasting for about a decade, said Dr. Benjamin Horne, director of cardiovascular and genetic epidemiology.

What they're saying: Some benefits of fasting may have evolved in humans over time, Horne said.