Utah's short-term rentals are on the rise

Data: Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The number of short-term rentals in Utah between 2019 and 2021 increased by nearly 27%, according to new data from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.

Driving the news: Critics say the rise of Airbnb and Vrbo has exacerbated local communities' housing shortage crises and driven up rental costs.

Airbnb and Vrbo are online marketplaces that offer lodging and short-term rentals.

What the report found: Unsurprisingly, Summit County, home to world-class ski resorts and the Sundance Film Festival, leads with the most short-term rentals in the state as of 2021.

It increased its inventory by nearly 1,000 units in those two years.

Short-term rentals in Summit County made up about a quarter of housing units in the county.

Five counties — Summit, Washington, Salt Lake, Rich and Grand — accounted for two-thirds of short-term rental growth over those two years.

Yes, but: "Short-term rentals are kind of like a Catch-22," said Dejan Eskic, a senior research fellow who wrote the brief.

He said short-term rentals help boost the local economy because they provide the infrastructure for tourism.

But at the same time, they can also be used for housing, Eskic added.

Of Salt Lake County's total short-term rentals, the majority are entire homes compared to private rooms.

Salt Lake County contained 3,420 short-term rentals in 2021 — less than 1% of the county's housing units.

Of note: The analysis was "not intended to draw causality" for home prices, but rather to give policymakers a look at the number of short-term rentals in the state.