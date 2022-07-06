Skillets food truck: A good brunch with a short wait

Salt Lake's brunch scene is coming along nicely.

Yes, but: With a reduced staff and fewer seating options, as a result, wait times at popular restaurants can easily top an hour on Saturdays — the perfect brunch day.

Enter Skillets. A food truck smartly parked at the corner of 1700 S and Richards St.

Will and Jorge Garcia Kessler opened the business in May 2021.

They offer sweets — like stuffed or standard French toast — and savory items, like a quesadilla and a breakfast burrito.

What's happening: I tried the food truck one Saturday after putting my name on the list at Sweet Lake Limeade & Biscuits just across the street.

But then the tablet told me it would be a 40–50-minute wait, so I walked the few steps to Skillets which had no line.

Details: I was thoroughly surprised. I tried the Tater Tot Skillet for $12.50, featuring a bed of tots, topped with Venezuelan shredded pork, cheese, avocado, a fried egg and chives. (You can also get it vegetarian.)

My friend got The Pastrami ($11). A sandwich with pastrami (obviously), eggs, Swiss cheese, and a truck-made white sauce on toasted ciabatta.

The Pastrami sandwich from Skillets food truck. Photo: Ross Terrell/Axios

Oh, and you have to try their juice. (I got the OJ.)

The bottom line: It was delicious.

How to find them: Skillets is open Wednesday to Friday from 8am to 1:30pm, Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 2pm and Monday from 8am to 1pm.