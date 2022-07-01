Ocean City plans to move into this notable State Street building

After sitting empty for about five years, the 1970 structure with the dizzying wood siding patterns and tilted trapezoidal windows at 1701 S. State St. will see life once again.

What's happening: Ocean City — the fishmonger and Asian grocer now at 872 S. State — plans to move into the space later this year, manager Hellen Chong told Axios.

What's next: The building needs to be rehabilitated, both inside and out, Chong said.

It most recently housed a TitleMax. Before that, it was the Panda Restaurant.

There is "crazy work" to do, Chong said.

Yes, but: The location, at a major intersection of State Street and 1700 South and across the street from Salt Lake Community College, is a high-profile spot for an already eye-catching building.

What they're saying: "The building will look brand new," Chong said.

Bottom line: The location has a lot of fans, and the market does, too — especially since the once-popular Southeast Asia Market near Liberty Park closed this spring after 23 years in business.

Moving Ocean City to this new location could be a good match in a neighborhood that wants it.

"A lot of customers say, 'I live near there! It's great; you'll be close to me!'" Chong said.