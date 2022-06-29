Incumbent U.S. Sen. Mike Lee defeated his GOP challengers Becky Edwards, a former state legislator, and Ally Isom, the former deputy chief of staff to then-Gov. Gary Herbert, in Tuesday night's Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

Details: Lee garnered nearly 56% of votes, compared to Edwards (33%) and Isom (8%), preliminary results released shortly after 8pm showed.

Political scientists previously said Lee was the leading candidate in the Senate race.

Lee has raised nearly $6.5 million for his U.S. Senate campaign as of June 8, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Background: Support for the Trump-backed Republican was not deterred by unflattering headlines surrounding Lee.

He received backlash in April after text messages he exchanged with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows outlining tactics to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election were revealed.

Why it matters: Lee, who is seeking his third term in the U.S. Senate, moves forward to compete against Independent candidate Evan McMullin in November.

Flashback: In a controversial move, the majority of Democratic delegates voted during the Utah Democratic Convention in April to back McMullin, a former 2016 presidential candidate.

Democrats argued choosing an Independent candidate over a Democrat would increase the odds of defeating a Republican in the U.S. Senate race.

McMullin has raised about $2.7 million, according to the Federal Election Commission.

What Lee said: "Now that I have the Republican nomination, I can tell you I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve you for another six years and you have my commitment every single day of that six years," Lee said in his acceptance speech at a watch party in South Jordan.

"I'll be there looking out for you and making sure that your constitutional rights and liberties are protected."

Meanwhile: U.S. Reps. John Curtis, Blake Moore, Burgess Owens and Chris Stewart also won their own GOP primary races on Tuesday.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to show Lee's comments after his victory and the results of other GOP primary races.