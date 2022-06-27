Rep. Phil Lyman (R-Blanding) took to social media on Sunday suggesting voting machines had been tampered with ahead of Tuesday's primary elections.

Details: Lyman said he received "several reports" of votes for incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Lee being switched to votes for Lee's opponent Becky Edwards.

Lyman did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

What happened next: Edwards almost immediately refuted Lyman's claims of election fraud, calling it a tactic used by extremists to undermine Utah's election system and to refute the results they disagree with.

What they're saying: "Utah is a model for safe and secure elections, including voting in-person and by mail. Any claim otherwise is a blatant and shameless attempt to undermine the integrity of our elections," she said in a statement.

Edwards, a former state lawmaker, also called on Lee to condemn those claims.

The other side: "As we look forward to Election Day, our campaign has every confidence in Utah's elected county clerks and the Lieutenant Governor's office to oversee free and fair elections," Matt Lusty, a campaign spokesperson for Lee, said in a statement.

What they found: Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, who oversees elections in the state, said her office investigated Lyman's claims.

Her team found the selection of one voter was not recorded properly as a result of a small font size in one ballot marking machine in Wasatch County.

As of Monday afternoon, fewer than eight voters had used the machine.

"Individuals who use the machines have three chances to verify and correct their ballots. Every voter who used the machine in question was able to cast a vote for their preferred candidates in the end," she said on Twitter. "The county clerk has now corrected the issue by increasing the font size."

Flashback: Lyman sponsored a bill earlier this year to eliminate vote-by-mail and restrict voting access in Utah after making claims of election anomalies in the state during the 2020 presidential election. The measure failed to pass.