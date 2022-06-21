Salt Lake City bridge named after two civil rights leaders

A pedestrian bridge on Salt Lake City's west side was named after local civil rights leaders Robert "Archie" and Lois Archuleta on Friday.

They are being honored for their decades of community activism and help to shape the next generation of Latino leaders.

The 1,200-foot-long bridge named the "Archie and Lois Archuleta Bridge" runs along the Jordan River from 200 South to North Temple.

State and local leaders and members of the Archuleta family attended the bridge dedication ceremony.

Why it matters: Archie was known as a fierce advocate for Latino and immigrant rights in Salt Lake City before his death in 2019.

He and his widow Lois, also a community activist, worked together on social justice and equity issues in education. They were married for 60 years and have five children.

Background: From 1953 to 1987, Archie worked as a teacher for the Salt Lake City School District and helped establish what is now the Horizonte Instruction and Training Center, according to a University of Utah biography.

He worked as the administrative assistant for minority affairs as part of former Salt Lake City Mayor Rocky Anderson’s administration.

Archie also served as president of the Latino civil rights organization, Utah Coalition of La Raza, for nearly a decade and was a part of a number of other local nonprofit organizations and boards.

What they're saying: "Their impact has been astounding. You can't talk about the west side without talking about the Archuletas," Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said.

"For more than 60 years, they worked and fought to give more people opportunities, particularly with the Latino-Chicano community," Mendenhall said.

She also praised their commitment to education and social justice, as well as their work to help people experiencing homelessness.

State Rep. Angela Romero (D-Salt Lake City) said she met Archie when she was a teenager attending the University of Utah.

"The Archuletas welcomed me into their family and into their home," Romero said tearfully. "They guided me, they mentored me."

What's next: A sign with the bridge's new name will soon be installed and include information about the Archuleta's accomplishments in English and Spanish.