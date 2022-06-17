If bellying up to a bar seems like risky business while COVID persists, a drink on a great patio is a safer bet.

Why it matters: Restaurants and bars across the country have spent two years getting creative with outdoor seating and the options are getting better.

Yes, but: Utah can be a bit of a cooker in summer, so choose your patios wisely.

Here are five patios near SLC to start with.

Lush gardens and abundant shade on the patio of the Hog Wallow Pub protect customers from the summer sun. Photo: Courtesy of The Hog Wallow Pub.

The granddaddy of local bar patios. This Cottonwood Heights pub near the mountains has a gorgeous, cool garden with plenty of shade and a carving of a dude in a tree stump.

Address: 3200 East Big Cottonwood Canyon Rd.

Tip: Order their canyon sangria.

Patrons drink and chat under the shade trees and porch roof at the Crow and the Pitcher. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

This pub patio in Murray has shade trees. It has a fire pit, murals and corn hole. It has all the things.

Crow and the Pitcher finished its new porch roof about a month ago, shielding customers from the sun in summer and from winter weather at the fire pit.

Address: 4883 South State St.

Tip: In the summer, try the Crow Cooler. It comes with vodka, St. Elder Liqueur, cucumber simple syrup and cucumber.

Located next to Broadway Centre Cinemas, this downtown bar features classic cocktails, wine, beer and creative new American fare plates.

The outdoor patio wraps around the bar and provides comfortable seating and enough shade to cool you down.

Address: 111 East Broadway, Suite 190.

Tip: Try their Oaxaca old-fashioned made with mezcal.

Patrons enjoy the golden glow of a hot afternoon on the patio at Donkey Tails Cantina in Draper. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios.

The Mexican-style bar might be on the Disney side of authenticity, but it's a Draper fixture — and the patio is killer.

With colorful sunshades and a splashing fountain, it feels like the kind of place it’s OK to be a bit hot.

The Cantina is near a major road, but a hedge of young trees and shrubs will keep growing into a decent sound barrier.

Address: 136 E. 12300 South

Tip: Monday night's special gets you a margarita for $3.50.

Nothing screams summer like jazz nights at Gracie's. Enjoy live music or watch a sports game at this open-air bar that provides a thick menu full of handcrafted cocktails, burgers and tacos.

Address: 326 SW Temple.

Tip: Try their blackberry basil cocktail.