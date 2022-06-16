A list of Utah Juneteenth events you can attend

Utah is recognizing Juneteenth as a state holiday for the first time.

Here is a list of events you can attend:

Thursday, June 16

Orem: UVU Juneteenth & World Refugee Day, 6–8pm, Fulton Library Lawn

Friday, June 17

Saturday, June 18

Sunday, June 19

Monday, June 20

Tuesday, June 21

Salt Lake: University of Utah Juneteenth flag-raising, 9–10am, John R. Park Building Lobby.

Wednesday, June 22

Taylorsville: SLCC Juneteenth Celebration, 6–8pm, Student Center Oak Room, 4600 So. Redwood Rd.

Monday, June 27