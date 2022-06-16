1 hour ago - Things to Do
A list of Utah Juneteenth events you can attend
Utah is recognizing Juneteenth as a state holiday for the first time.
Here is a list of events you can attend:
Thursday, June 16
- Orem: UVU Juneteenth & World Refugee Day, 6–8pm, Fulton Library Lawn
Friday, June 17
- Salt Lake: Flag Raising, 11:30am–12pm, Salt Lake County offices, 2001 S. State St.
- Logan: USU panel discussions, 12–7pm, Wanlass Performance Hall.
- Salt Lake: Soul 2 Soul open mic featuring Youri, 6pm, Black Cultural Center, 95 Fort Douglas Blvd.
- Ogden: Juneteenth Welcome Reception, 7pm, Copper Nickel Event Center, 2450 Grant Ave. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Saturday, June 18
- Cottonwood Heights: Strength in Shades Market, 11am–3pm, South Valley Unitarian Universalist Society, 6876 Highland Dr.
- Logan: Community barbecue, 11:30am, Bridger Park, 1181 N. 400 West
- Ogden: Utah Juneteenth festival, 12–9pm, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E 25th St. Several events and performances are listed here.
- Cedar City: Juneteenth at Policy Kings Brewery, 3pm–1am, 223 N. 100 West.
- South Jordan: Daybreak Juneteenth festival, 4–7pm, Highland Park, 6050 W. Lake Ave.
- West Jordan: Salt Lake County Library Juneteenth festival, 4–9pm, Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West.
- Sandy: Juneteenth observance at Real Salt Lake game, 7:30pm, 9256 S. State St.
- Salt Lake: Nostalgia dance party with DJ Medicx and comedian Chan B, 10pm–1am, Brick & Mortar, 228 S. Edison St. Tickets here.
Sunday, June 19
- Ogden: Utah Juneteenth festival, including Barber & Braid Battle, 12–7pm, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E 25th St. Several events and performances are listed here.
- Salt Lake: Summer of Color market 12–3pm, celebration 3–6pm, Sun Trapp afterparty 6-pm, 100 S. 600 West. More information here.
- Millcreek: Juneteenth festival and skate night, 5–10pm, 1354 Chambers Ave.
- Logan: Juneteenth interfaith devotional, 6pm, Taggart Student Center ballroom.
- Salt Lake: AfroTribe Juneteenth party with Blaq Pages and DJ Mak, 7pm–1am, Brick & Mortar, 228 S. Edison St. Tickets here.
Monday, June 20
- Salt Lake: Juneteenth celebration walk, 10am, Utah State Capitol.
- Salt Lake: Festival and Black-owned business expo, noon to dusk, The Gateway, 450 W. 100 South.
- Salt Lake: Health expo, 12–6pm, and gospel concert, 7:30–9pm, Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main St.
Tuesday, June 21
- Salt Lake: University of Utah Juneteenth flag-raising, 9–10am, John R. Park Building Lobby.
Wednesday, June 22
- Taylorsville: SLCC Juneteenth Celebration, 6–8pm, Student Center Oak Room, 4600 So. Redwood Rd.
Monday, June 27
- Salt Lake: Black women's history mural unveiling, 6–9pm, Richmond Park, 444 E. 600 South.
