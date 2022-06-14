These hard seltzers are still OK for Utah grocery stores

More than 90 hard seltzer flavors are still approved for sale in Utah grocery and convenience stores, according to a preliminary list from state alcohol regulators obtained by Axios Tuesday.

What's happening: New state rules mean that grocers are no longer allowed to sell dozens of hard seltzer flavors because of alcohol used in the flavoring ingredients.

Grocery stores are only allowed to sell beer or seltzer with a 5% alcohol by volume or lower. They can't sell hard liquor or wine.

Details: 92 hard seltzer and kombucha flavors are currently approved for sale in grocery stores under the state's new law.

Some flavors will likely be added to the list before the end of the month.

The list includes:

Big Sky Spiked Seltzer: Huckleberry, Huckleberry Lemonade, Lemon Basil, Mango

Breckenridge Good Company Hard Seltzer: Ginger Ale, Cherry Cola, Orange Cream, Root Beer, Cola, Apple Pear

Bud Light: Black Cherry and Classic Cola, Pineapple, and Cranberry seltzers; Citrus and Classic Cola hard sodas

Grandeur Peak: Ruby Red Grapefruit, Cherry, Mango Paradise, Peach

Jiant Hard Kombucha: Gingerly, Summer Snowcone, Guavamente, Hicamaya, Taco Tuesday, The Origina

Kona Spiked Island Seltzers: Tropical Punch, Passionfruit Orange Guava, Starfruit Lime, Strawberry Guava

Livli: Grapefruit Hard Seltzer, Lemon Lime Sour Hard Seltzer, Mojito Dry Hopped, Pineapple Mint Hard Seltzer, Raspberry Hard Seltzer

Pakka: Hard Coconut Water, Hard Cranberry Ginger Hard Water, Hard Green Tea, Hard Black Tea

Pompette: Clementine Berry, Cucumber Lime, Grapefruit Bergamot, Lemon Mint, Rose Hibiscus

Press: Apple Cinnamon, Blackberry Hibiscus, Chamomile Pear, Grapefruit Cardamom, Lime Lemongrass, Lingonberry Elderflower, Pomegranate Ginger

RoHa Gemini Hard Seltzer: Black Cherry, White Grapefruit

What's next: Regulators still have not finalized the list of seltzers that are restricted from grocery stores, said Michelle Schmitt, spokesperson for the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services.

Preliminary lists of restricted seltzers included more than 50 flavors — though nine of those have been approved on further review.

Suppliers will have to apply separately to be allowed to sell the newly restricted seltzers in state-run liquor stores.

Yes, but: Stores may keep selling the inventory they have — at least until the fall, state regulators have said.