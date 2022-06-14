These hard seltzers are still OK for Utah grocery stores
More than 90 hard seltzer flavors are still approved for sale in Utah grocery and convenience stores, according to a preliminary list from state alcohol regulators obtained by Axios Tuesday.
What's happening: New state rules mean that grocers are no longer allowed to sell dozens of hard seltzer flavors because of alcohol used in the flavoring ingredients.
- Grocery stores are only allowed to sell beer or seltzer with a 5% alcohol by volume or lower. They can't sell hard liquor or wine.
Details: 92 hard seltzer and kombucha flavors are currently approved for sale in grocery stores under the state's new law.
- Some flavors will likely be added to the list before the end of the month.
The list includes:
- Big Sky Spiked Seltzer: Huckleberry, Huckleberry Lemonade, Lemon Basil, Mango
- Breckenridge Good Company Hard Seltzer: Ginger Ale, Cherry Cola, Orange Cream, Root Beer, Cola, Apple Pear
- Bud Light: Black Cherry and Classic Cola, Pineapple, and Cranberry seltzers; Citrus and Classic Cola hard sodas
- Grandeur Peak: Ruby Red Grapefruit, Cherry, Mango Paradise, Peach
- Jiant Hard Kombucha: Gingerly, Summer Snowcone, Guavamente, Hicamaya, Taco Tuesday, The Origina
- Kona Spiked Island Seltzers: Tropical Punch, Passionfruit Orange Guava, Starfruit Lime, Strawberry Guava
- Livli: Grapefruit Hard Seltzer, Lemon Lime Sour Hard Seltzer, Mojito Dry Hopped, Pineapple Mint Hard Seltzer, Raspberry Hard Seltzer
- Pakka: Hard Coconut Water, Hard Cranberry Ginger Hard Water, Hard Green Tea, Hard Black Tea
- Pompette: Clementine Berry, Cucumber Lime, Grapefruit Bergamot, Lemon Mint, Rose Hibiscus
- Press: Apple Cinnamon, Blackberry Hibiscus, Chamomile Pear, Grapefruit Cardamom, Lime Lemongrass, Lingonberry Elderflower, Pomegranate Ginger
- RoHa Gemini Hard Seltzer: Black Cherry, White Grapefruit
What's next: Regulators still have not finalized the list of seltzers that are restricted from grocery stores, said Michelle Schmitt, spokesperson for the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services.
- Preliminary lists of restricted seltzers included more than 50 flavors — though nine of those have been approved on further review.
- Suppliers will have to apply separately to be allowed to sell the newly restricted seltzers in state-run liquor stores.
Yes, but: Stores may keep selling the inventory they have — at least until the fall, state regulators have said.
