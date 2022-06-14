2 hours ago - Food and Drink
A guide to the Salt Lake Valley farmers markets
The renowned Downtown Farmers Market in Salt Lake City is great for samples, art and food.
- But the crowds and logistics can be a bit much, and not all of us want to spend Saturday morning grocery shopping.
If you want garden-fresh radishes on a Wednesday, you have options! Here are some of the other farmers markets in the Salt Lake Valley.
Sunday:
- Wheeler Farm Sunday Market: 9am-1pm at 6351 S. 900 East.
- 9th West Farmers Market: 10am-2pm at 1060 S. 900 West.
Mondays:
- Herriman Farmers Market: 5-9pm at J. Lynn Crane Park, 5373 Main St. in Herriman.
Tuesdays:
- West Jordan Community Market is the first Tuesday of each month, 5-8pm, in conjunction with the weekly food truck roundup at Ron Wood Park, 5900 W. New Bingham Highway.
Wednesdays:
New Roots Farmers Markets highlight refugee and immigrant farmers and food vendors.
- The International Rescue Committee market begins June 29 and runs 4:30-7pm at 221 S. 400 West.
- The Redwood Farm market begins June 29 and runs 4:30-7pm at 3005 Lester St. in West Valley City.
Thursdays:
- Liberty Park Market: 4pm-dusk at 600 E. 900 South.
- West Valley Farmers Market begins July 7 and runs 5-9pm at Centennial Park, 5405 W. 3100 South.
Fridays and Saturdays:
- The Utah Farm Bureau market in Murray Park begins July 29 and runs 8am-1pm Fridays and Saturdays at 296 E. Murray Park Way.
Saturdays:
- New Roots' Sunnyvale Farmers Market: 10:30am-1:30pm at Sunnyvale Park, 4013 S. 700 West
- Daybreak Farmers Market: 9am-2pm at 11274 S. Kestrel Rise Rd.
- The Utah Farm Bureau market in South Jordan begins Aug. 6 and runs 8am-1pm at 1600 Towne Center Dr.
- Downtown Farmers Market — the grand poobah of them all — runs 8am-2pm at Pioneer Park, 350 W. 300 South.
