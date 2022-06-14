A guide to the Salt Lake Valley farmers markets

The renowned Downtown Farmers Market in Salt Lake City is great for samples, art and food.

But the crowds and logistics can be a bit much, and not all of us want to spend Saturday morning grocery shopping.

If you want garden-fresh radishes on a Wednesday, you have options! Here are some of the other farmers markets in the Salt Lake Valley.

Sunday:

Mondays:

Herriman Farmers Market: 5-9pm at J. Lynn Crane Park, 5373 Main St. in Herriman.

Tuesdays:

West Jordan Community Market is the first Tuesday of each month, 5-8pm, in conjunction with the weekly food truck roundup at Ron Wood Park, 5900 W. New Bingham Highway.

Wednesdays:

New Roots Farmers Markets highlight refugee and immigrant farmers and food vendors.

The International Rescue Committee market begins June 29 and runs 4:30-7pm at 221 S. 400 West.

The Redwood Farm market begins June 29 and runs 4:30-7pm at 3005 Lester St. in West Valley City.

Thursdays:

Liberty Park Market: 4pm-dusk at 600 E. 900 South.

West Valley Farmers Market begins July 7 and runs 5-9pm at Centennial Park, 5405 W. 3100 South.

Fridays and Saturdays:

The Utah Farm Bureau market in Murray Park begins July 29 and runs 8am-1pm Fridays and Saturdays at 296 E. Murray Park Way.

Saturdays: