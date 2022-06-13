Six Utahns are among the 31 men suspected of planning a white nationalist riot at a Pride celebration Saturday in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

What's happening: Police arrested members of Patriot Front after a resident reported seeing a group of men who "looked like a little army" jump into a U-Haul van.

They were carrying a smoke grenade, body armor and a seven-page plan to march on a family Pride event at a city park.

The goal was to establish a "confrontational dynamic" and then move to a downtown street, the written plan stated.

Context: The Anti-Defamation League classifies Patriot Front as a white supremacist group that has called for American Fascism.

Patriot Front has focused on the Mountain West, which is predominantly white but has growing Latino and immigrant populations, KUER reported.

They placed posters around the University of Utah, bragging that America was "conquered" and not "stolen" from indigenous people.

What they're saying: "We'd been receiving information over the last couple days that there were a number of groups that were planning to disrupt today's activities," Coeur d'Alene police chief Lee White said in a news conference Saturday.

"There were people walking around with long guns and handguns and bear spray" — but that's legal, White noted.

Details: The six Utah men were arrested on suspicion of criminal conspiracy.

They're from Elk Ridge, Kaysville, Midway, Midvale, Springville and West Valley City.

What's next: The group is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.