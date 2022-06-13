Six Utahns in a white nationalist group arrested at Idaho Pride
Six Utahns are among the 31 men suspected of planning a white nationalist riot at a Pride celebration Saturday in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
What's happening: Police arrested members of Patriot Front after a resident reported seeing a group of men who "looked like a little army" jump into a U-Haul van.
- They were carrying a smoke grenade, body armor and a seven-page plan to march on a family Pride event at a city park.
- The goal was to establish a "confrontational dynamic" and then move to a downtown street, the written plan stated.
Context: The Anti-Defamation League classifies Patriot Front as a white supremacist group that has called for American Fascism.
- Patriot Front has focused on the Mountain West, which is predominantly white but has growing Latino and immigrant populations, KUER reported.
- They placed posters around the University of Utah, bragging that America was "conquered" and not "stolen" from indigenous people.
What they're saying: "We'd been receiving information over the last couple days that there were a number of groups that were planning to disrupt today's activities," Coeur d'Alene police chief Lee White said in a news conference Saturday.
- "There were people walking around with long guns and handguns and bear spray" — but that's legal, White noted.
Details: The six Utah men were arrested on suspicion of criminal conspiracy.
- They're from Elk Ridge, Kaysville, Midway, Midvale, Springville and West Valley City.
What's next: The group is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.
