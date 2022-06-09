New Mexican restaurant in Sugarhouse offers tasty tacos and drinks

As the proud daughter of a former taquera who ran a taco truck in downtown Los Angeles for more than a decade, my standards are high when it comes to the Mexican staple.

Context: Growing up in LA, I spent so much time hanging out at my mother's business that my homework constantly smelled like chopped cilantro and onion.

So when I say I found a new taco spot I love, I mean it.

I recently visited a new taco joint in Sugarhouse called De Los Muertos.

Located at 1215 Wilmington Avenue, Suite 104, they are open Monday–Friday from 11am to 9pm.

The new Mexican restaurant offers tasty flour tortillas — a rare find in Salt Lake City — and a creamy horchata packed with cinnamon.

The eatery features a decorative outdoor patio and a QR code that allows you to order from your mobile device.

Details: Aza Torres, one of the restaurant’s co-owners, said the business was named De Los Muertos, which translates to “Of the Dead,” to honor the recipes passed down by family members over several generations.

I devoured their delicious and cheesy carne asada taco and smoky birria taco with consomé for dipping. Each taco costs about $5.25.

Tip: Enjoy their horchata or handcrafted cocktails on their patio adorned with papel picado.

The bottom line: I’ll be going back.

Do you have any favorite taco spots? Send me your recommendations at [email protected] I might feature them in an upcoming newsletter.