New Mexican restaurant in Sugarhouse offers tasty tacos and drinks
As the proud daughter of a former taquera who ran a taco truck in downtown Los Angeles for more than a decade, my standards are high when it comes to the Mexican staple.
Context: Growing up in LA, I spent so much time hanging out at my mother's business that my homework constantly smelled like chopped cilantro and onion.
- So when I say I found a new taco spot I love, I mean it.
I recently visited a new taco joint in Sugarhouse called De Los Muertos.
- Located at 1215 Wilmington Avenue, Suite 104, they are open Monday–Friday from 11am to 9pm.
- The new Mexican restaurant offers tasty flour tortillas — a rare find in Salt Lake City — and a creamy horchata packed with cinnamon.
- The eatery features a decorative outdoor patio and a QR code that allows you to order from your mobile device.
Details: Aza Torres, one of the restaurant’s co-owners, said the business was named De Los Muertos, which translates to “Of the Dead,” to honor the recipes passed down by family members over several generations.
I devoured their delicious and cheesy carne asada taco and smoky birria taco with consomé for dipping. Each taco costs about $5.25.
Tip: Enjoy their horchata or handcrafted cocktails on their patio adorned with papel picado.
The bottom line: I’ll be going back.
Do you have any favorite taco spots? Send me your recommendations at [email protected] I might feature them in an upcoming newsletter.
