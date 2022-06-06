3 LGBTQ-owned businesses to support in Salt Lake City
Pride month has arrived, so what better time to acknowledge and support local, queer-friendly businesses.
The intrigue: From bookstores to french bakeries, Utah's capital city is home to an array of LGBTQ-owned businesses. Here are a few of my favorites:
1. Under the Umbrella Bookstore
The local shop features books containing queer content and work written by LGBTQ authors.
Highlight: I enjoy their range and well-curated selection of LGBTQ books.
Hours: Tuesday-Friday from 5pm to 9pm and on weekends from 11am to 6pm.
Address: 511 West 200 South, Suite 120.
2. Why KiKi
Enjoy a drag show and a rum-infused cocktail at this downtown bar.
Highlight: I love coming here on weekends for drag brunch with friends.
Hours: Tuesday-Friday starting at 5pm. It also opens early for drag brunch and lunch on weekends. Make sure to call in advance to confirm weekend hours.
Address: 69 West 100 South.
3. Fillings and Emulsions
Pick up a sweet macaron or flakey croissant, and pair it with a café con leche at this bakery run by Chef Adalberto Diaz.
- If Diaz's name sounds familiar it's because he competed on Food Network's Best Baker in America in 2017.
Highlight: Their mini cakes are the perfect size to give away as gifts for friends on birthdays and other special occasions.
Hours: Monday-Friday from 8am to 6pm and Saturday from 9am to 6pm.
Address: Multiple locations, including 1475 South Main St.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.