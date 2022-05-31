3 must-try rooftop bars in Salt Lake City
Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these open-air spots.
1. The Green Pig
Details: Catch a game or keep busy with this downtown pub's weekly event lineup, featuring Open Blues Jam, trivia and karaoke.
- Yes, but: On a nice day the roof fills up fast, so be flexible.
Go when: You want to hang with friends over drinks and bites.
Address: 31 East 400 South.
2. Piper Down
Details: Relax on the laid-back patio atop this Olde World pub.
Perks: Fire pit and shade from the sun.
Address: 1492 South State St.
3. Poplar Street Pub
Details: A downtown bar and grill slinging burgers, handmade pizza and cold drinks.
Best for: Patrons who want something a step above typical "bar food."
Address: 242 South 200 West.
