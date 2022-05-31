7 hours ago - Things to Do

5 cool Airbnbs within driving distance from Salt Lake City

Sami Sparber
inside of hideaway airbnb
The Hideaway. Photo courtesy of Airbnb.

Whether you're looking for a lush treehouse or a rugged cave, here are five Airbnb escapes, all within driving distance from Salt Lake City.

1. The Treehouse
exterior of treehouse
Photo courtesy of Airbnb.

Available year-round, this dreamy abode offers spectacular views and a romantic adventure.

  • Location: Park City.
  • Features: Private deck, exercise equipment, apartment-style kitchen, heating system and oscillating fans.
  • Space: Two guests, one bedroom, one bathroom.
  • Cost: $222+ per night.
bedroom of treehouse
Photo courtesy of Airbnb.
treehouse living room
Photo courtesy of Airbnb.
2. The Hideaway
exterior of the hideaway cabin
Photo courtesy of Airbnb.

This secluded space is great for remote work (literally), featuring a suspended hammock floor and floor-t0-ceiling glass wall.

  • Location: Park City.
  • Features: Fast WiFi, full kitchen, private deck, swing chair, fireplace.
  • Space: Four guests, two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms.
  • Cost: $220+ per night.
bedroom in the hideaway
Photo courtesy of Airbnb.
interior main area of the hideaway
Photo courtesy of Airbnb.
3. Hobbit Cottage
exterior of hobbit cottage
Photo courtesy of Airbnb.

Delight in the round door and arched interior of this modern cottage, tucked in a peaceful garden.

  • Location: Cedar City.
  • Features: Kitchenette, barbecue grill, yard games, eco-friendly waterless toilet.
  • Space: Two guests, one bedroom, one bathroom.
  • Cost: $99+ per night.
view inside front door of cottage
Photo courtesy of Airbnb.
view from bed inside cottage
Photo courtesy of Airbnb.
4. Bedrock Homestead West End
interior of cave abode
Photo courtesy of Airbnb.

Get off the grid in this private wing of a custom cave home blasted from a free-standing rock.

  • Location: Boulder.
  • Features: Private earthen patio, mini-fridge and microwave plus shared kitchen, seasonal outdoor pool.
  • Space: Five guests, two bedrooms, one bathroom.
  • Cost: $355+ per night.
sitting area in cave abode
Photo courtesy of Airbnb.
exterior swimming hole view
Photo courtesy of Airbnb.
5. Traditional Navajo Home
exterior view of Hogan
Photo courtesy of Airbnb.

Built with local juniper trees and mud, this hogan couples traditional features with more modern amenities.

  • Location: Oljato-Monument Valley.
  • Features: Desert view, propane stove, antique ice box, phonograph.
  • Space: Two guests, one bedroom, one bathroom.
  • Cost: $150+ per night.
interior view of Hogan
Photo courtesy of Airbnb.
view of red rocks behind Hogan
Photo courtesy of Airbnb.
