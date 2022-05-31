5 cool Airbnbs within driving distance from Salt Lake City
Whether you're looking for a lush treehouse or a rugged cave, here are five Airbnb escapes, all within driving distance from Salt Lake City.
1. The Treehouse
Available year-round, this dreamy abode offers spectacular views and a romantic adventure.
- Location: Park City.
- Features: Private deck, exercise equipment, apartment-style kitchen, heating system and oscillating fans.
- Space: Two guests, one bedroom, one bathroom.
- Cost: $222+ per night.
2. The Hideaway
This secluded space is great for remote work (literally), featuring a suspended hammock floor and floor-t0-ceiling glass wall.
- Location: Park City.
- Features: Fast WiFi, full kitchen, private deck, swing chair, fireplace.
- Space: Four guests, two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms.
- Cost: $220+ per night.
3. Hobbit Cottage
Delight in the round door and arched interior of this modern cottage, tucked in a peaceful garden.
- Location: Cedar City.
- Features: Kitchenette, barbecue grill, yard games, eco-friendly waterless toilet.
- Space: Two guests, one bedroom, one bathroom.
- Cost: $99+ per night.
4. Bedrock Homestead West End
Get off the grid in this private wing of a custom cave home blasted from a free-standing rock.
- Location: Boulder.
- Features: Private earthen patio, mini-fridge and microwave plus shared kitchen, seasonal outdoor pool.
- Space: Five guests, two bedrooms, one bathroom.
- Cost: $355+ per night.
5. Traditional Navajo Home
Built with local juniper trees and mud, this hogan couples traditional features with more modern amenities.
- Location: Oljato-Monument Valley.
- Features: Desert view, propane stove, antique ice box, phonograph.
- Space: Two guests, one bedroom, one bathroom.
- Cost: $150+ per night.
