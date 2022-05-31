5 cool Airbnbs within driving distance from Salt Lake City

Whether you're looking for a lush treehouse or a rugged cave, here are five Airbnb escapes, all within driving distance from Salt Lake City.

Available year-round, this dreamy abode offers spectacular views and a romantic adventure.

Location: Park City.

Park City. Features: Private deck, exercise equipment, apartment-style kitchen, heating system and oscillating fans.

Two guests, one bedroom, one bathroom. Cost: $222+ per night.

This secluded space is great for remote work (literally), featuring a suspended hammock floor and floor-t0-ceiling glass wall.

Location: Park City.

Park City. Features: Fast WiFi, full kitchen, private deck, swing chair, fireplace.

Four guests, two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Cost: $220+ per night.

Delight in the round door and arched interior of this modern cottage, tucked in a peaceful garden.

Location: Cedar City.

Cedar City. Features: Kitchenette, barbecue grill, yard games, eco-friendly waterless toilet.

Two guests, one bedroom, one bathroom. Cost: $99+ per night.

Get off the grid in this private wing of a custom cave home blasted from a free-standing rock.

Location: Boulder.

Boulder. Features: Private earthen patio, mini-fridge and microwave plus shared kitchen, seasonal outdoor pool.

Five guests, two bedrooms, one bathroom. Cost: $355+ per night.

Built with local juniper trees and mud, this hogan couples traditional features with more modern amenities.

Location: Oljato-Monument Valley.

Oljato-Monument Valley. Features: Desert view, propane stove, antique ice box, phonograph.

Two guests, one bedroom, one bathroom. Cost: $150+ per night.

