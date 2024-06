Share on email (opens in new window)

Venezuelan restaurants are having a (hopefully permanent) moment in the Richmond area. Why it matters: The crisis in Venezuela has forced more than 7.7 million people to flee, and our food has become a way to keep parts of our culture alive — no matter where we live.

The big picture: Venezuelan cuisine, largely known for its arepas, hasn't been widely popular in Richmond.

Kanoa Latin Cuisine, one of Richmond's earlier (and only) Venezuelan restaurants, closed in 2016 after barely a year.

Yes, but: Now we have at least five spots.

One of the most known is Bocata, which opened in Southside in 2016 before moving to Short Pump in 2020.

In 2023, Yelp named it as one of the top 100 best places to eat in the U.S.

Others include:

Happy Arepas food truck.

Chamos Arepa House on Hull Street in Chesterfield.

Con Salsa on Mountain Road in Henrico.

The latest: Then there's Maracucho's RVA, which opened a little over a month ago in Midlothian.

The name is a reference to a nickname given to Venezuelans from Maracaibo, which has a famous bridge that's part of the restaurant's logo.

Naturally, I went with my dad. Here's what we got.

The spread at Maracucho's RVA (tequeños not pictured). Photo: Sabrina Moreno/Axios

For drinks:

Maltin Polar, a malt beverage made from cane sugar. $3.50.

Chicha, a creamy rice-based drink that's mixed with condensed milk, vanilla and cinnamon. $6.

For food:

Two rounds of tequeños. $10 for 5.

Empanadas with cheese and carne mechada. $3.50 each.

Agüita de Sapo arepa, the owner's recommendation, which is two fried arepas holding together shredded pork, fried cheese, shredded cabbage and house sauces. $16.

The bottom line: I've been Venezuelan my entire life, and eating at Maracucho's was the first time I'd had an arepa like that — and I loved it.