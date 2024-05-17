Pink Room from chef Brittanny Anderson opens Friday in Church Hill

Pink Room beverage director Steve Yang and chef / owner Brittanny Anderson. Image: Courtesy of Jacqui Photo via The Pink Room

The big picture: The two-time James Beard semifinalist and "Top Chef" alum chef wanted to do something fun with a previously unused portion of the storefront adjacent to her OG restaurant, Metzger Bar And Butchery, she tells Axios.

So Pink Room is adjacent to Metzger, but bringing a totally different vibe to the German cuisine spot and her two other restaurants, Brenner Pass and Black Lodge in Scott's Addition.

She's keeping the details of the menu and cocktails, courtesy of beverage director Steve Yang, under wraps, but said folks can expect snacks and drinks that play "with the lines of femininity and masculinity."

And yes, there will be pink cocktails.

Worth noting: Friday's opening date is also the one-year anniversary of Anderson buying out the co-owners of all of her restaurants and taking over solo ownership, so expect big HBIC energy.

"I'm really proud of myself for making this happen! It's been something in my head for years — a space where I just get to cook whatever I feel like for a small group of people," she tells Axios.

If you go: Pink Room is at 801 N. 23rd St. and open Thursdays through Saturdays from 5pm-midnight. Read the rules for seating and waitlists on their Insta.