Richmond cocktail spotlight: Miami Vice at Black Lodge

Karri here. And I finally got around to trying Black Lodge, the newish restaurant in the former Chairlift spot adjacent to Brenner Pass in Scott's Addition.

The intrigue: The Brenner Pass folks opened Black Lodge in their Chairlift space as an all-day takeout and delivery solution to stay-at-home dining during the pandemic.

They refreshed the concept a year ago.

Black Lodge today is a refreshing, welcome slice of Richmond that feels like a secret, all tucked away on the side and around the corner from Brenner.

It's Richmond at its best in a neighborhood that's increasingly feeling a little too D.C., at least for this longtime Richmonder.

At Black Lodge, the wine comes in a can, the beer in the Coors and Bud variety. A shot and a beer are called "happy meals," and yes, Ned, there are ponies of High Life.

The small menu focuses on elevated, casual eats, late-night hot dogs and clever drinks.

And the cocktails are what really shine at Black Lodge. Classics, like a negroni and boulevardier, are available for $10 — or by the bottle to share with friends for $60.

A seasonal menu of special cocktails includes a frozen Jager-rita, paloma and what I had — the Miami Vice — a blend of strawberry daiquiri and pina colada swirled for $12.

The Miami Vice is cool, only a little sweet and served in a cut crystal glass, the perfect mashing of styles that suits this very Richmond spot perfectly.

You take your parents to Brenner, and you take your friends visiting from out of town to Black Lodge. And I recommend you do so soon.

Black Lodge is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5pm to midnight and Friday and Saturday until 2am.