Lawmakers passed and Gov. Youngkin signed the state's biennial budget after reconvening for a brief special session in Richmond on Monday. Why it matters: Virginia was facing the possibility of a government shutdown on July 1 if it didn't approve a new two-year blueprint.

Catch up quick: The budget passed 94-6 in the House and 39-1 in the Senate; seven Republicans total voted against it.

It comes after a compromise between Youngkin, a Republican and leaders of the Democrat-controlled General Assembly, who last month voted to reject all of Youngkin's budget amendments in favor of creating the new budget, Virginia Mercury reported.

Zoom in: The $188 billion budget for fiscal years 2024-26 is nearly identical to the one the Democrat-controlled legislature proposed in March, Cardinal News reported.

Among the highlights of the budget lawmakers passed, per the Times-Dispatch:

Raises: K-12 teachers, school support staff and all state employees are set to get 3% annual raises each year for the next two years.

K-12 teachers, school support staff and all state employees are set to get 3% annual raises each year for the next two years. Schools: K-12 public schools will see $2.5 billion in new state funding.

K-12 public schools will see $2.5 billion in new state funding. Early childhood: Plus, there's $527.8 million extra for early childhood programs.

Plus, there's $527.8 million extra for early childhood programs. Higher-ed: And more than $200 million to cap tuition increases for higher education.

What's no longer in the budget:

RGGI: Democrats agreed to drop their push for Virginia to rejoin the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multistate compact aiming to reduce carbon emission and greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change, per AP.

Digital sales tax: Youngkin had initially proposed an expanded state sales tax to include digital purchases, like streaming services and music downloads, as part of a broader tax restructure.

Instead, a joint legislative subcommittee will study the issue for possible action next year, per Virginia Mercury.

Skills games: The budget doesn't lay out a future for so-called skills games, the slots-like betting machines found in convenience stores and trucks stops, Virginia Mercury reports.

The General Assembly was poised to legalize them until Youngkin rewrote that bill to essentially ban them in most places.

Revenue from the machines was stripped from the budget lawmakers passed, but regulatory provision that could allow for the games in the near future remained in.

What they're saying: "This budget is a resounding win for Virginia, setting the stage for prosperity and progress for years to come," said Senate Finance Chair and Democrat L. Louise Lucas said in a statement.

Worth noting: Some of Democrats' legislative priorities, like teacher raises and more K-12 funding, were made possible in part because the budget no longer has to accommodate a minimum wage increase, which Youngkin vetoed, per AP.

What we're watching: For a possible skills games special session, which will likely happen this summer, according to reports, so don't count those gas station games dead yet.

Fun fact: This budget was the fastest adopted yet for Virginia's divided state government under Gov. Youngkin.