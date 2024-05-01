37 mins ago - Food and Drink

Now open: Marylous Soul Dining Experience, Bully Burger pop-up

Bully Burger's bacon cheeseburger. Image courtesy of Mike Lindsey

Attention Richmond foodies: More new restaurants are in the works or now open to try.

Now open:

🍗 Marylous Soul Dining Experience: The latest spot from the owner of Aces Sports Lounge in Shockoe Bottom opened last week in the former Postbellum space at 1323 W. Main St.

  • The opening menu includes fried chicken, ribs and lamb chops with sides like mac and cheese, collard greens and cornbread.
  • Owner LaChan Toran completely overhauled the massive space and brought feminine touches and pops of color to the dining room, adjacent wine space and rooftop bar.
  • Marylous is open daily beginning at 2pm (3pm on Thursdays and Fridays) through dinner.

🍔 Bully Burger: The Lindsey Food Group, is at it again, bringing back their former food hall Bully Burger restaurant as a pop-up at its East Grace Street The Foundation venue.

  • The menu includes 10 burger options ($9-$15), plus wings, hot dogs and fries.
  • Bully is open Tuesday-Friday, 11am-3pm and will be popping up on Grace until it can find a permanent home, co-owner Mike Lindsey tells Axios.

Coming soon:

🥖 Fat Kid Sandwiches (like Bully Burger, a one time Hatch Food Hall tenant) found its forever home in downtown lunch staple Sub Central at 1110 E. Main St.

  • The owner of Sub Central is retiring and closing up at the end of the month and Fat Kids should open soon after, per BizSense.

🍕 Brick Fire, an Italian concept serving pasta and brick oven-fired pizza, is in the works for the former Maya spot on Grace and Fifth, Times-Dispatch reports.

  • The restaurant is from Walied Sanie and his wife Morgan, owners of Charred's Hanover location and former co-owner of the Chesterfield Charred and Social 52 in the Fan.
  • The restaurant should open in August.
