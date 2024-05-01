Share on email (opens in new window)

Attention Richmond foodies: More new restaurants are in the works or now open to try.

Now open:

🍗 Marylous Soul Dining Experience: The latest spot from the owner of Aces Sports Lounge in Shockoe Bottom opened last week in the former Postbellum space at 1323 W. Main St.

The opening menu includes fried chicken, ribs and lamb chops with sides like mac and cheese, collard greens and cornbread.

Owner LaChan Toran completely overhauled the massive space and brought feminine touches and pops of color to the dining room, adjacent wine space and rooftop bar.

Marylous is open daily beginning at 2pm (3pm on Thursdays and Fridays) through dinner.

🍔 Bully Burger: The Lindsey Food Group, is at it again, bringing back their former food hall Bully Burger restaurant as a pop-up at its East Grace Street The Foundation venue.

The menu includes 10 burger options ($9-$15), plus wings, hot dogs and fries.

Bully is open Tuesday-Friday, 11am-3pm and will be popping up on Grace until it can find a permanent home, co-owner Mike Lindsey tells Axios.

Coming soon:

🥖 Fat Kid Sandwiches (like Bully Burger, a one time Hatch Food Hall tenant) found its forever home in downtown lunch staple Sub Central at 1110 E. Main St.

The owner of Sub Central is retiring and closing up at the end of the month and Fat Kids should open soon after, per BizSense.

🍕 Brick Fire, an Italian concept serving pasta and brick oven-fired pizza, is in the works for the former Maya spot on Grace and Fifth, Times-Dispatch reports.