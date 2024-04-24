Texas Inn is open and two other new Richmond restaurants to try this week

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Texas Inn is now open in for the former Izzy's Kitchen in the Museum District. Photo: Sabrina Moreno/Axios

It's been a red hot week for Richmond restaurant openings, so let's just dive in. Why it matters: There are delicious new eats now available in Richmond.

Texas Inn — the Richmond outpost of the Lynchburg-based Virginia diner chain — opened Monday in the former Izzy's Kitchen spot at 2901 Park Ave.

The T-Room, as regulars call it, opened its first location in 1935 and now has four locations around the state. Richmond ad guy Dave Saunders bought the restaurants in 2018 and brought a location home with him.

The classic diner-style restaurant is famous for its Cheesy Westerns, a cheeseburger topped with a fried egg and Monster Fries — fries, topped with chili and cheese.

Texas Inn is open Tuesday through Sunday at 8am with late night hours Wednesday through Saturday.

Smoke & Barrel is now open in the Fan. Photo: Sabrina Moreno/Axios

Smoke & Barrel opened last week in the former Lady N'Awlins space at 2329 W. Main St.

The first-time restaurant from pals and local bartenders Kevin Sheffield, Jordan Noble and Joseph Hadad serves up craft cocktails and Southern fare nightly beginning at 4pm, plus weekend brunch.

Highlights from the menu include brisket carbonara ($19) and pork ribeye and grits ($19), per the Times-Dispatch.

Finally, chef David Dunlap of Midlothian Chef's Kitchen, opened his second Chesterfield restaurant — 1870, a French-inspired steakhouse at 13310 Midlothian Turnpike.