Where Virginia homes face flood risk in next 30 years

Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios Visuals The share of Richmond properties with a significant risk of flooding is projected to increase by 7% in the next 30 years, according to the nonprofit First Street Foundation. That could impact more than 5,100 city properties. Why it matters: An extreme flooding risk is likely to affect people's daily lives and threaten access to emergency services, per First Street.

By the numbers: All Richmond-area localities face a projected increase in the number of homes facing flooding risk, but none are seeing more than a 5% jump, per the First Street data.

It's a different story for Virginians near the coastline, especially those in Hampton Roads and the Northern Neck.

York County has the biggest projected increase in the state at 62%, followed by Hampton (61%), Westmoreland (59%), Northumberland (55%) and Norfolk (53%).

Only 12 localities will face less flood risk. Most are in Southwest Virginia.

State of play: Of the roughly 4,600 prospective homebuyers Zillow surveyed nationwide last spring, over 80% said they considered at least one climate risk when looking for a home.

In the South, it was 79%.

Zoom in: Real estate websites have begun sharing more climate risk information with buyers and sellers.

Realtor.com, which was the first major site to show a home's flood risk, added heat, wind and air-quality risks to listings last month.

Threat level: Nearly 45% of U.S. homes face the risk of severe or extreme damage from environmental threats, according to a new report from Realtor.com.

Between the lines: Climate change threatens to make homeownership more expensive, said Matthew Eby, First Street founder and CEO, at an SXSW panel last month.

Millions nationwide may see higher insurance rates due to the risk of extreme weather, according to recent First Street modeling.

