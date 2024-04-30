Where Virginia homes face flood risk in next 30 years

The share of Richmond properties with a significant risk of flooding is projected to increase by 7% in the next 30 years, according to the nonprofit First Street Foundation.
- That could impact more than 5,100 city properties.
Why it matters: An extreme flooding risk is likely to affect people's daily lives and threaten access to emergency services, per First Street.
By the numbers: All Richmond-area localities face a projected increase in the number of homes facing flooding risk, but none are seeing more than a 5% jump, per the First Street data.
- It's a different story for Virginians near the coastline, especially those in Hampton Roads and the Northern Neck.
- York County has the biggest projected increase in the state at 62%, followed by Hampton (61%), Westmoreland (59%), Northumberland (55%) and Norfolk (53%).
- Only 12 localities will face less flood risk. Most are in Southwest Virginia.
State of play: Of the roughly 4,600 prospective homebuyers Zillow surveyed nationwide last spring, over 80% said they considered at least one climate risk when looking for a home.
- In the South, it was 79%.
Zoom in: Real estate websites have begun sharing more climate risk information with buyers and sellers.
Threat level: Nearly 45% of U.S. homes face the risk of severe or extreme damage from environmental threats, according to a new report from Realtor.com.
Between the lines: Climate change threatens to make homeownership more expensive, said Matthew Eby, First Street founder and CEO, at an SXSW panel last month.
