Virginians might need to brace for a long, hot summer

Don't get used to the recent sweater weather. Virginia will likely face a hotter-than-usual summer, according to new forecasts and scientific research. Why it matters: Extreme heat is a major public health threat that puts vulnerable populations at risk and can further strain the power grid during prolonged heat waves.

The big picture: Heat waves are becoming more common and intense due to human-caused climate change. Everywhere in the mainland U.S. — except for North Dakota — is projected to be hotter than average from June to August, with varying odds.

Virginia, for example, has a 40% to 50% chance. The odds increase to 60% to 70% further north.

Winters are also getting warmer; allergy season is longer, and the risk of flooding due to heavy rain is higher.

Zoom in: Virginia is already having one of its warmest recorded starts to a year, reports the Times-Dispatch's Sean Sublette.

And Richmond has been averaging 48 days at or above 90°F this century compared to an average of 39 days in the 1900s.

Between the lines: Some Richmond neighborhoods will face even hotter temperatures because of the heat island effect, where fewer trees to cover pavements means the concrete absorbs and traps heat.

This is often concentrated in lower-income neighborhoods that were further segregated by discriminatory housing laws in the 1930s known as redlining.

Some of the hottest areas like Gilpin Court, a public housing community that was once redlined, can see temperatures up to 15°F hotter than wealthier parts of the city.

By the numbers: Richmond had 120 heat-related illness visits from May to September last year — the third-highest number in the state and the city's highest number recorded since 2015, according to Virginia Department of Health data.

What's next: The National Weather Service and the CDC are rolling out an experimental heat forecast tool that can give health guidance up to seven days in advance.