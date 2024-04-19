Spring Richmond Restaurant Week starts Monday
Spring Richmond Restaurant Week is here.
Why it matters: Restaurant Week helps promote Richmond's independently owned restaurants and serves as a major fundraiser for Feed More, the region's food pantry.
How it works: Every year in the spring and fall, dozens of local restaurants put together a special three-course menu for a set price.
- This year's spring event starts Monday, April 22 and runs through Sunday.
- There are 31 participating restaurants this spring offering three-course menus for $35.24 per person, with $5.24 going to Feed More.
- All locals have to do is visit any of the participating restaurants and eat.
New to the event this year:
Last year's participants that dropped out this year include The Roosevelt, Lolita's, Kabana and Nama.
If you go: Reservations are strongly recommended and often easier to find earlier in the week than on Friday and Saturday.
- Your favorite booked solid? Try to slide in at the bar.
- The menus can change slightly during the week as items sell out.
- Not every restaurant participates Monday through Sunday. Most follow their normal operating hours.
- Richmond Restaurant Week has been sharing the menus on its Instagram, and you can find them there or on a participating restaurant's social media or website.
Not sure where to go? Our rec is to try somewhere new to you or get geographically frisky and head to a different part of town than your usual haunts.
