Spring Richmond Restaurant Week starts Monday

Raw oysters are on the menu at Odyssey for Richmond Restaurant Week. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Spring Richmond Restaurant Week is here. Why it matters: Restaurant Week helps promote Richmond's independently owned restaurants and serves as a major fundraiser for Feed More, the region's food pantry.

How it works: Every year in the spring and fall, dozens of local restaurants put together a special three-course menu for a set price.

This year's spring event starts Monday, April 22 and runs through Sunday.

There are 31 participating restaurants this spring offering three-course menus for $35.24 per person, with $5.24 going to Feed More.

All locals have to do is visit any of the participating restaurants and eat.

New to the event this year:

Last year's participants that dropped out this year include The Roosevelt, Lolita's, Kabana and Nama.

If you go: Reservations are strongly recommended and often easier to find earlier in the week than on Friday and Saturday.

Your favorite booked solid? Try to slide in at the bar.

The menus can change slightly during the week as items sell out.

Not every restaurant participates Monday through Sunday. Most follow their normal operating hours.

Richmond Restaurant Week has been sharing the menus on its Instagram, and you can find them there or on a participating restaurant's social media or website.

Not sure where to go? Our rec is to try somewhere new to you or get geographically frisky and head to a different part of town than your usual haunts.