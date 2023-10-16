A Scott's Addition speakeasy is opening this week

Share on email (opens in new window)

Scott's Addition is getting a speakeasy.

Driving the news: Harry's at Hofheimer opens Wednesday, on the first floor of the Hofheimer building at 2818 W. Broad St.

And yes, you'll need a password to get in.

💅 At Harry's, imbibers get the password through a selfie mirror.

The mirror reveals individual passwords. Image: Courtesy of Mike Guyer Photography

Why it matters: Speakeasies are awesome.

Details: The new restaurant and bar is from Hofheimer building owners Carter Snipes and Natalie McNamara.

The name and the concept are inspired by two 1920s British mixologists, cocktail book authors and "Harrys": Harry Craddock and Harry MacElhone (he invented the bloody mary).

The historic three-story Hoff building was erected in the 1920s. Art Deco design influences define the space plus portraits of famous Harrys (hey there, Harry Styles, Harriet Tubman, Harry (and the) Henderson(s) and Debbie Harry).

So many Harrys. Image: Courtesy of Mike Guyer Photography

The menu is being finalized but will include sandwiches, salads and entrees, plus lots of shareables like flatbreads ($12), beef empanadas ($12) and charcuterie ($16).

🍹For drinks, the Harry's folks worked with local cocktail consultant Beth Dixon of Salt and Acid on house specialties like Heart of Glass (butterfly pea flower-infused tequila blanco, Cocchi Americano, lime, Mezcal-Elderflower foam and habanero, $14).

Image: Courtesy of Mike Guyer Photography

Opening hours are 4-10pm Wednesday and Thursday, and 4-11pm Friday and Saturday.

Reservations are available on OpenTable.

What's next: Harry's is part of broader renovations at The Hoff. A 7,000-square-foot private event mezzanine overlooking the speakeasy will open early next year. "Extensive renovations" to the rooftop bar will happen after that.

Don't worry Peter Chang fans, that first-floor restaurant will remain unchanged.

Image: Courtesy of Mike Guyer Photography

Be smart: Harry's at Hofheimer will be Richmond's second speakeasy, joining Grandstaff & Stein and its password-protected Shockoe Bottom bookstore front.