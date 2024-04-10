The major bills Youngkin has signed in 2024

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Hundreds of changes to Virginia law will take effect this summer. The big picture: Gov. Youngkin has signed 777 of the 1,046 bills lawmakers passed this year, his office announced Monday night.

He amended another 116 and vetoed the rest.

Why it matters: Some legislation that will become law, like marriage equality and a ban on legacy admissions, have been front and center since their passage. Others have flown under the radar.

Here's a rundown of some of them.

Casino

🎰 Richmond is no longer eligible to host a casino, and any city with a failed casino referendum has to wait three years before trying again.

Education

🎓 Legacy admissions are banned at Virginia's public universities.

🧠 School boards can adopt policies to increase access to mental health resources for students by expanding teletherapy options.

Food and drink

🍹 Cocktails to go are now permanent.

Guns

🚨 It's a felony for a parent or guardian to give gun access to a child deemed a threat.

Hate crimes

📝 The definition of a hate crime has expanded to include ethnicity.

Health

🔍 The use of search warrants for menstrual health data often stored in period-tracking apps is prohibited.

🤰 Health insurers will be required to cover state-certified doula services if the legislature passes the bill again next year after a state commission review.

🏥 There will be a state plan created to investigate allegations of abuse or neglect at state psychiatric hospitals by Nov. 1.

Marriage equality

💍 Same-sex and interracial marriage will remain legal in Virginia regardless of future Supreme Court decisions.

Opioids

⛑️ A series of bills will require all state agencies, plus public elementary and high schools, to have naloxone, or other opioid overdose reversal treatments, on hand.

High schoolers will also be encouraged to be trained in administering naloxone before graduation.

Public safety

📸 Local police agencies can put photo speed monitoring devices at high-risk intersections.

👮🏻‍♂️ Local police are now required to annually share what surveillance technologies they use to the state.

Miscellaneous

🚽 Retail establishments who don't have public bathrooms, but have private ones for employees, are required to allow you to use it if you're pregnant or have IBS or Crohn's disease.

🚗 Towing companies have to give a 48-hour heads up before towing your car from a "multifamily dwelling unit" parking lot for an expired inspection or registration.

👶 Localities can waive zoning permit requirements to have child care programs inside office buildings.

🐻 Anyone can claim roadkill like deer or bears to use however they want.

🐝 The European honey bee is the official pollinator of Virginia.

What we're watching: Lawmakers will be back in session on April 17 to respond to Youngkin's amendments, which include letting localities ban skill games and a push to fast track the Petersburg casino.

Go deeper: The major bills Youngkin has vetoed.