Virginia could soon become the second state in the U.S. to ban legacy admissions at its public universities.

Driving the news: On Tuesday, the House of Delegates joined the Senate in unanimously voting to block preferential treatment for prospective students related to alumni and donors.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin spokesperson Christian Martinez hinted to the Virginia Mercury that the governor, who believes admission should be based on merit, would be likely to sign the legislation.

Why it matters: Legacy admissions, which have largely benefited white and wealthy students, are becoming increasingly unpopular among both Democrats and Republicans nationwide.

Catch up fast: They've been under heightened scrutiny since the conservative-majority Supreme Court's decision in June to strike down affirmative action, which considers an applicant's race in admissions.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine is behind similar legislation in Congress to end legacy preferences. Other proposals are underway in Connecticut and New York.

Virginia Tech was the first public school in the state, and among the first in the U.S., to end legacy admissions last fall.

UVA, one of the most competitive public universities in the country, dropped a legacy "checkbox" from its applications but still offers students the option to write about their "personal or historic connection" to the school.

What's next: Lawmakers need to pass the identical bills in the opposite chambers before they can send the bill to Youngkin's desk.