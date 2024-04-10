The Virginia bills Youngkin has vetoed
Gov. Youngkin has vetoed more bills than any governor in modern Virginia history.
The big picture: The last to hold the record, former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, had a Republican-controlled legislature for most of his term, and vetoed 120 bills.
- Youngkin issued 153 this year alone, and a total of 194 since taking office in 2022.
Between the lines: Vetoed bills can still make a comeback in the legislature, but that requires a two-thirds majority vote Democrats don't have.
- Revival would require bipartisan support.
These are a few Youngkin said "no" to:
Abortion
🩺 A series of bills shielding abortion providers from extradition to other states where abortion is illegal or disciplinary action from state regulators.
Environment
🌏 Legislation that would have expanded climate change education in Virginia's public schools.
Guns
🔫 A ban on assault weapons.
🚗 A push to make it illegal to leave a gun unattended in a car.
⏰ A required five-day waiting period before purchasing a firearm so the seller can obtain a criminal history record.
✍🏼 A government watchdog study on gun violence's effects on communities.
Health
💊 The creation of a Prescription Drug Affordability Board, which advocates say could reduce drug costs for residents by capping how much Virginia pays manufacturers for them.
Weed
🍃 Any hope of having a legal retail weed market.
👨⚖️ The chance at modified sentences for people in jail or on probation for some marijuana-related felony offenses.
🔍 A bill preventing the state from allowing a parent's use of marijuana to be the sole evidence for alleged child abuse and neglect.
Workers
💰 Bills to raise the minimum wage to $13.50 next year and $15 per hour by 2026 and another making farm workers eligible for state minimum wage.
😷 The creation of a state-run paid family and medical leave program funded by employer and employee contributions.
What's next: The General Assembly will take up Youngkin's budget amendments and vetoes on April 17.
Go deeper: The bills Youngkin has signed into law.
