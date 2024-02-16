Charted: Richmond millennials who live with their parents

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Census via IPUMS; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals Nearly 14% of millennials in metro Richmond were living with one or both parents in 2022. That's compared with the national average share of 15.8%. Why it matters: Younger people are increasingly struggling to swing high housing costs and therefore returning to their childhood bedrooms or basements, Axios' Sami Sparber and Erin Davis report.

The number of Americans aged 25–34 living at home has jumped over 87% in the past two decades, according to census data.

What's happening: Younger generations may be staying home to save on expenses like rent or a future down payment, says Adina Dragos, research analyst at RentCafe, an apartment search website.

More young adults could also be choosing to care for family members, Dragos tells Axios.

Reality check: Plunging affordability hasn't stopped some millennials from buying homes, often with family help.