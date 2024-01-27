Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Census via IPUMS; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Nearly 16% of U.S. millennials lived with their parents in 2022, per the latest census figures.

Why it matters: Younger people are increasingly struggling to swing high housing costs and returning to their childhood bedrooms or basements.

The number of Americans aged 25–34 living at home has jumped over 87% in the past two decades, according to census data.

What's happening: Younger generations may be staying home to save on expenses like rent or a future down payment, says Adina Dragos, research analyst at RentCafe, an apartment search website.

More young adults could also be choosing to care for family members, Dragos tells Axios.

What they're saying: Sharon Wilson's 29-year-old son and his wife live in her remodeled basement apartment in southern Minnesota.

"The plan is for me to downsize and move downstairs, and they take over the upstairs" as they start a family, says Wilson, who tells Axios she's grateful to have family close after her husband died.

Commerce City, Colorado, parent Greg Francis has two Gen Z adults at home: a college student and a recent graduate.

"He's way ahead of where I was at his age," Francis says of his older son, who pays a small rent but uses the bulk of his paychecks to pay down student debt and invest.

The younger brother is staying home to avoid racking up student debt, and he'll continue living there after graduation.

Reality check: Plunging affordability hasn't stopped some millennials from buying homes, often with family help.

Nearly 55% of millennials (those aged 27–42) owned a home in 2023, up from 52% in 2022, according to a new Redfin report.

Meanwhile, adult Gen Zers' (those aged 19–26) homeownership rate stagnated at just over 26%.

What we're watching: Those who move out might find rent is a lot more expensive than it was a few years ago, even as price increases slowed last year.

It's one reason why renters are feeling badly about their finances, according to the Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll.

