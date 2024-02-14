Richmond to expand homeless shelter in Northside

Richmond City Council unanimously approved three ordinances that would establish a year-round emergency shelter in Northside. Why it matters: The vote expands resources for a homelessness crisis that has been worsened by the expiration of state and federal eviction protections, dried up COVID relief funds and increasingly unaffordable housing costs.

Details: The city is putting $7 million toward a partnership with the Salvation Army — which will contribute an additional $8 million — to transform an existing shelter at 1900 Chamberlayne Avenue into the "Center of Hope."

Another ordinance turns part of the shelter into a city-run community resource center offering mental health support, substance use counseling and job help.

The third creates an agreement that makes the facility a year-round emergency shelter starting May 1.

The operating agreement runs until June 2025 with a one-year extension.

By the numbers: Nearly 500 people were experiencing homelessness in the Richmond region last July, an 8.7% increase from 2022, per Homeward's Point-in-Time Count survey.

The shelter, which does not yet have a construction timeline, would add an additional 50 beds for a total of 167 year-round beds for single adults.

Yes, but: The proposal doesn't include a revamp to the Homeless Connection Line run by the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care, which is the main point of entry for people in need of immediate assistance or shelter in the region.

Advocates and councilor Stephanie Lynch, who supported the new funding, have called the line "dysfunctional."

What they're saying: "There are people who are experiencing crises … who are either homeless or sleeping in their cars, who have continued to call the homeless crisis line day after day after day and not received any help," Lynch said during a committee meeting last week.

"Where in the priority list are they?"

State of play: The push to establish more emergency shelters has been years in the making.