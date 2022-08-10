Homeless help runs out in Richmond

The pandemic prompted an unprecedented flood of government spending to help house people experiencing homelessness.

But, as of earlier this summer, it's all run out.

Why it matters: The number of available beds in Richmond-area shelters has plummeted, with nearly half of the region's unhoused people living outdoors.

That's according to a point-in-time count at the end of last month conducted by the region's homeless services coordinator, Homeward.

What they're saying: "We were able to respond at scale, and that's so unusual in human services — being able to meet the need," Homeward's director, Kelly King Horne, tells Axios. "And now we're back to shelters being underfunded again."

She estimates the total funding in the region for emergency shelters increased from about $1 million a year to $10 million over the course of the pandemic, largely as a result of grants funded by the CARES Act.

Details: In 2020, a few months before the pandemic began, there were 546 people in the Richmond area experiencing homelessness, 23% of whom were unhoused, according to Homeward.

By winter 2021, the number of people experiencing homelessness rose to 834, but nearly all of them were given shelter through a hotel voucher program.

The trend continued through this winter, with just 12% of homeless people living without shelter.

Context: A similar dynamic has played out for tenants struggling to make rent, who during the pandemic suddenly had access to more than $1 billion in state assistance, which has also run dry as eviction filings by landlords increase.

What's next: Homeless service providers worry things are only going to get worse.