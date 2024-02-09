How much Virginians paid for Super Bowl tickets

Share on email (opens in new window)

Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Virginia fans are paying $11,803 on average for resale tickets to the Super Bowl, according to recent data from SeatGeek.

Why it matters: That's nearly $800 more than Thursday's national average price of $11,007.

State of play: SeatGeek says the difference between state and national averages are due to variables in buyer behavior including when the tickets are purchased, which seats they buy and how much they're willing to spend.

A state with wealthier buyers, or people who care more about where they sit, may be buying seats closer to the venue on average.

Prices move up and down in real time, so two people could pay different amounts for seats right next to one another, depending on when they bought them.

Zoom in: At $17,048 a ticket, Iowans are paying the most on average for resale tickets to the big game. Ohioans are paying the least at $8,861 a seat.

What's next: The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30pm Sunday on CBS.

