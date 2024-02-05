Former Richmonder Lucy Dacus wins at the Grammy's

Lucy Dacus' band boygenius at the 2024 Grammys. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Former Richmonder Lucy Dacus and her rock label band boygenius swept the Grammys this year.

Why it matters: Grammy wins for Dacus are Grammy wins for Richmond in our book — even if she currently lives in L.A. after a stint in Philly.

State of play: Dacus' band, boygenius, which includes THE Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, was nominated for six Grammy awards and won three of them on Sunday.

The wins include best alternative music album, best rock song and best rock performance.

The remaining nominations were record of the year for their single "Not Strong Enough," album of the year for their critically acclaimed debut "The Record" and best alternative music performance.

They were up against major powerhouses like SZA, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.

What they're saying: "We were all delusional enough as kids to think this might happen to us one day," Dacus said when accepting boygenius' award for best rock performance.

"So I feel kind of like a kid because that was the last time that something like this felt possible."

Worth noting: The band last week announced they're going on a hiatus "for the foreseeable future," but nothing can take away a Richmonder making it to worldwide fame.