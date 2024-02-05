Former Richmonder Lucy Dacus wins at the Grammy's
Former Richmonder Lucy Dacus and her rock label band boygenius swept the Grammys this year.
Why it matters: Grammy wins for Dacus are Grammy wins for Richmond in our book — even if she currently lives in L.A. after a stint in Philly.
State of play: Dacus' band, boygenius, which includes THE Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, was nominated for six Grammy awards and won three of them on Sunday.
- The wins include best alternative music album, best rock song and best rock performance.
- The remaining nominations were record of the year for their single "Not Strong Enough," album of the year for their critically acclaimed debut "The Record" and best alternative music performance.
- They were up against major powerhouses like SZA, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.
What they're saying: "We were all delusional enough as kids to think this might happen to us one day," Dacus said when accepting boygenius' award for best rock performance.
- "So I feel kind of like a kid because that was the last time that something like this felt possible."
Worth noting: The band last week announced they're going on a hiatus "for the foreseeable future," but nothing can take away a Richmonder making it to worldwide fame.
