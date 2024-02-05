2 hours ago - News

Former Richmonder Lucy Dacus wins at the Grammy's

headshot
A picture of boygenius accepting a Grammy in white suits.

Lucy Dacus' band boygenius at the 2024 Grammys. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Former Richmonder Lucy Dacus and her rock label band boygenius swept the Grammys this year.

Why it matters: Grammy wins for Dacus are Grammy wins for Richmond in our book — even if she currently lives in L.A. after a stint in Philly.

State of play: Dacus' band, boygenius, which includes THE Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, was nominated for six Grammy awards and won three of them on Sunday.

  • The wins include best alternative music album, best rock song and best rock performance.
  • The remaining nominations were record of the year for their single "Not Strong Enough," album of the year for their critically acclaimed debut "The Record" and best alternative music performance.
  • They were up against major powerhouses like SZA, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.

What they're saying: "We were all delusional enough as kids to think this might happen to us one day," Dacus said when accepting boygenius' award for best rock performance.

  • "So I feel kind of like a kid because that was the last time that something like this felt possible."

Worth noting: The band last week announced they're going on a hiatus "for the foreseeable future," but nothing can take away a Richmonder making it to worldwide fame.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more