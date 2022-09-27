Indie rocker Lucy Dacus is set to kick off the next leg of her tour supporting last year's lauded "Home Video" on Thursday at Franklin Music Hall in Philly, where she moved in 2019.

I'd been wanting to ask her how she'd spend her Best Day Ever in the city since she told Pitchfork about ringing in 2020 at Johnny Brenda's (which, frankly, sounds like the Best Night Ever).

Dacus tells Axios that she moved to Philly from her hometown of Richmond, Va., because she hadn't lived anywhere else and "wanted that experience of moving to a new place" that still harbored a good number of friends.

But she moved just before COVID hit, an experience that was "really tough": "It didn't help that I wasn't familiar with my surroundings, didn't know by heart where the nearest pharmacy was, and I felt very far from my family at that time."

With things feeling a bit more normal, "getting to know the city has been a real treat."

🥯 Breakfast: "Whitefish on a salt bagel from Philly Style Bagels. My drummer Ricardo lived in Philly for over a decade and gifted me the knowledge of this order."

☀️ During the day: "It's an extremely rare day when I have time to waste. But if I'm not in a hurry, I'll walk to all my errands. I've done over 15 miles some days. I'm still not doing that many indoor things, but there's a lot I look forward to doing, like going to see the orchestra and seeing more movies."

"If it's a Saturday, heading to the farmers market with some friends, grabbing a breakfast burrito from Tacos Don Memo and eating it in the park. Then buying some flowers and carrying them around to feel like a part of the scenery of a nice day."

🍄 Dinner: "If I'm feeling indulgent, I'll go to Vedge. What an incredible restaurant. The whole menu is vegan, but I think anyone who loves food will be thoroughly pleased by whatever they get. The menu changes, but I'm a fan of the rutabaga fondue, and I had a really good maitake steak one time."

🏠 The rest of the night: "To be honest, watching trash TV or a movie with my roommates. Or just sitting around talking or playing a game. I have such little time at home between touring, I try to make most of my days about catching up with friends."