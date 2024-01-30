Even if you think the Grammy Awards are always predictable, the 66th annual edition airing Sunday on CBS comes with some intrigue.

Why it matters: The night will feature big names like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and U2, with the biggest of the bunch (Swift) attempting to break the record for most album of the year trophies in a career.

What we're watching: We're looking at the night's big four categories and predicting who will — and should — win.

Record of the year

Jon Batiste — "Worship"

Boygenius — "Not Strong Enough"

Miley Cyrus — "Flowers"

Billie Eilish and Finneas — "What Was I Made For?"

Victoria Monét — "On My Mama"

Olivia Rodrigo — "Vampire"

Taylor Swift — "Anti-Hero"

SZA — "Kill Bill"

The intrigue: Eilish has won record of the year twice before, but this is Swift's fifth nomination in the category without a win.

Who will win: The majority of voters probably saw "Barbie" and fell in love with "What Was I Made For?"

Who should win: Cyrus' "Flowers" is an empowering song that set a Spotify record hitting 1 billion streams faster than any other song on the platform.

Album of the year

Jon Batiste — "World Music Radio"

Boygenius — "The Record," Boygenius

Miley Cyrus — "Endless Summer Vacation"

Lana Del Rey — "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd"

Janelle Monáe — "The Age of Pleasure"

Olivia Rodrigo — "Guts"

Taylor Swift — "Midnights"

SZA — "SOS"

The intrigue: Swift could break the record for most album of the year wins by an artist. She's currently tied with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon with three.

Who will win: The Grammys won't pass up an opportunity to ride the wave of Swift's massive 2023 that included two No. 1 albums, a blockbuster movie and the highest-grossing tour of all time.

Who should win: SZA's "SOS" is the best of the bunch, but if Beyoncé can't break the album of the year barrier, SZA won't either.

Song of the Year

Lana Del Rey — "A&W"

Taylor Swift — "Anti-Hero"

Jon Batiste — "Butterfly"

Dua Lipa — "Dance the Night"

Miley Cyrus — "Flowers"

SZA — "Kill Bill"

Olivia Rodrigo — "Vampire"

Billie Eilish — "What Was I Made For?"

The intrigue: This is part of the program where we remind you record of the year goes to the performer, while song of the year goes to the songwriter.

Who will win: It won't matter. Eilish swept song and record of the year in 2020 and will do so again here.

Who should win: "Kill Bill," SZA's playful song about murdering an ex that went to No. 1, is a relatable breakup anthem that had a tremendous run on the charts.

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

The intrigue: This is a battle between Ice Spice, the biggest new rapper of the year, and Monét, the most critically acclaimed artist on this list.

Who will win: Monét is the only one nominated in one of the other big four categories.

Who should win: Jelly Roll has a heck of a backstory and will likely be a force in country music for years to come.