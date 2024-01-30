Chicago rat hole is out. Richmond gun hole is in.

Step aside, Chicago. Your rat hole has nothing on our gun hole.

What's happening: An imprint of what looks like a revolver on the sidewalk went viral this weekend after resident Brock Cass tweeted, "What if we kissed at the Richmond gun hole?"

The post on X, formerly Twitter, had 53,000 likes and nearly 2 million views as of Monday.

Why it matters: This is the most Richmond thing to happen since Rudolph was impaled by a traffic light during the 2010 Christmas Parade.

State of play: After the post on Friday, residents flocked to build a shrine around the Chicago rat hole's distant cousin — located on Addison St. across from Barrio.

By Saturday, the shrine became a slew of coins, Listerine strips and a Magnum condom.

Then it grew to include the bisexual flag, an empty bottle of testosterone, a D.C. metro card (?), a Taco Bell hot sauce packet, a 5-cent coin from Belize and acid reflux pills.

On Monday, the gun hole was filled with NYX lip gloss, a chopped-off Barbie doll head and a joint.

Between the lines: No one has gotten married or proposed to at the site like they did in Chicago, but there's still time.

What they're saying: Someone on X asked if the gun belonged to Rick Grimes, a character on "The Walking Dead" who uses a Colt Python.

Our Axios Chicago colleague Carrie Shepherd said, "That's like a Civil War-style gun! Why is it so long?!"

The bottom line: We don't know, but a neighbor told Style Weekly that the gun hole has been there for at least 20 years.