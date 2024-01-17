Virginia is still seeing high levels of COVID-19 post-holiday travel season.

That's according to wastewater surveillance data, which — you guessed it — tracks the virus through your poop and can flag infections in people who might not have known they had it.

Why it matters: If you're in a crowded room, there's a good chance someone in it has COVID. Or the flu.

Yes, the virus is circulating alongside high levels of influenza, especially among young children, in Virginia, according to the latest CDC data released Friday.

Meanwhile, the fast-spreading COVID variant called JN.1 is accounting for almost 60% of state cases.

The big picture: Virginia health officials say both COVID and the flu "may have stabilized" since a recent spike in December, but a "slight" increase to hospitalizations could be ahead this month.

COVID cases could increase locally, too, as kids have returned to school, said Richmond and Henrico Health districts director Elaine Perry to VPM.

Zoom in: Only 11% of residents are up to date on their COVID vaccinations and an infection, even if vaccinated, poses the risk of long COVID — which has left some people out of work for months due to lingering symptoms.

Getting sick is also a potentially fatal threat to older people and immunocompromised groups.

By the numbers: More than 7,000 Virginians had COVID between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That's a drop from the first week of the year when the number was 8,354.

New hospital admissions are 20.4 percentage points lower than last week but remain higher than most of the past six months, per VDH data.

The percentage of beds occupied by COVID patients (5%) is also the highest it's been since August.

Worth noting: The end of the COVID-19 public health emergency last May cut off a pipeline of data that tracked the virus spread, making it increasingly difficult to compare new outbreaks to past surges.

Be smart: If you're six months or older, you're eligible for the updated 2023-2024 vaccine, which is recommended by the CDC to protect against serious illness.