Things to do in Richmond this holiday season

It's T-minus one major meal until the holiday season officially begins. Driving the news: It's almost Christmas/Hanukkah/Kwanzaa-time in RVA — and that means our favorite seasonal events are coming in hot.

Why it matters: It's the most wonderful time of the year. Allegedly. We say that's weather-contingent.

Regardless, here's a quick rundown of the can't-miss events to get you started on the festive cheer.

The James Center tree lighting. Image: Courtesy of Richmond Region Tourism

The big-deal events:

🎄 RVA Illuminates, formerly known as the Grand Illumination, is Friday. Dec. 1.

The event that lights up most of the downtown skyline begins at 4pm at Kanawha Plaza, and the flip gets switched around 6pm.

Expect live music, food trucks, a free plaza screening of "The Grinch" and street closures around the plaza.

🥁 Dominion Energy Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 2.

Richmond is packing all the festive fun into one weekend with the Christmas Parade beginning at 10am.

The route is east down Broad from the Science Museum to Seventh and Marshall, and attendees can line up anywhere.

🛳 Parade of Lights at Rocketts Landing is Saturday, Dec. 9 at 5pm.

Richmond boaters light up their boats and sail (boat?) from Rocketts to Osborne Landing or from The Boathouse to The Lily Pad, however you prefer to think about nautical distance.

🕎 Short Pump Hanukkah Party at Gather in West Broad Village is Saturday, Dec. 9, from 4:30-6:30pm.

There will be menorah lighting, nonalcoholic cocktails, kids games and more. Free, but RSVP required.

🌍 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival from Elegba Folklore Society is Saturday, Dec. 30 from 5-11pm at the Convention Center

Organizers say it's one of the largest Kwanzaa celebrations on the East Coast with performances, kids activities and an African market. Tickets start at $5.

Ongoing:

⛲️ Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights is now nightly (save Thanksgiving, Christmas and Christmas Eve) through Jan. 7, from 4-8:30pm.

There are more than 1 million lights, and this year's theme is "Rhythms of Nature."

Advance tickets are required and priced based on peak and off-peak nights, starting at $12 for kids and $20 for adults.

⛸ Ice skating at Stony Point Fashion Park is open daily through Jan. 2.

Stake tickets (with or without skate rentals) are $15.

🩰 Richmond Ballet's "The Nutcracker" at the Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center is a holiday tradition for generations of Richmonders.

Performances run Dec. 8-24. Tickets start at $25.

🌟 Tacky lights tours — for more than 30 years, the Times-Dispatch has verified and compiled a list of every house with aggressive Christmas lights and decor. Find it here.

🎅 Legendary Santa — Richmond's official Santa — is already at the Children's Museum of Richmond, daily through Christmas Eve.

A handful of time slots are left for a Santa visit as of press time. Tickets are $30 and must be purchased in advance.

Looking for more holiday things to do? Check out our guide to holiday pop-up bars and igloos.

Plus, Venture Richmond's guide to downtown holiday markets.