What happens in the igloo stays in the igloo. Image: Courtesy of Island Shrimp Company

Just when you thought Richmond couldn't get more festive, now even more local restaurants are getting in on the holiday-themed bar action — and yes, the igloos are back.

What's happening: In addition to Island Shrimp Co.'s Rum & Reindeer, The Boathouse restaurant group announced it's planning a Tinsel & Tequila pop-up at its three Casa del Barco locations. The pop-ups launch Friday and will serve festive drinks in aggressively decked out dining rooms.

Plus, igloo dining is back at both Island Shrimp locations and The Boathouse Sunday Park.

Each igloo is decorated, heated and comes with a speaker. $15 per head reservations can be made under OpenTable's Experiences.

Fall Line Kitchen & Bar, the downtown Marriott's in-house restaurant, has its igloos back in action, too.

These are also all decked out and Bluetooth-speakered up, and available for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Rental fees vary and reservations can be made on OpenTable.

Meanwhile, Helen's in the Fan has finished putting up its stellar holiday decorations and is now taking reservations.