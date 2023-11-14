Richmond's holiday-themed bars 2023
Ready or not, the holiday season has arrived in Richmond.
What's happening: Richmond's Christmas-themed bars start popping up this week — as does access to limited reservations from the folks who offer them.
Why it matters: Reservations fully booked in a day or less last year.
- Yes, but: Walk-ins are welcome at all the places if you don't nab a reservation a full week before Thanksgiving.
Zoom in: Here are the holiday bars happening in town this year.
The Evergreen: The holiday bar from Birdie's opens Friday and runs every Tuesday through Saturday all day and night through Jan. 6.
- Last year, Richmonders waited hours for a table at this all-decked Arts District oyster bar from the Common House folks.
- This year, there will be even more decorations, plus a dozen festive cocktails, including a frozen eggnog and a hot rum and cider called Reindeer Games.
- Reservations open today at 4pm — and last year, they booked up within 24 hours, Birdie's tells Axios.
Miracle on Cary: The Jasper in Carytown's uber popular Miracle pop-up begins Wednesday, Nov. 29 and will be going strong through New Year's Eve.
- Each year the gang puts together themed cocktail and snacks menus, served up in festive mugs and such in their merry and bright bar.
- For the second year, The Jasper is offering large party reservations — and FYI, they fully booked in minutes last year.
- Reservations open tomorrow at noon and are available for parties of six to 12 people at 5pm, 7:15pm and 9:30pm (and at 11:45pm on Fridays and Saturdays). A $300 deposit, which goes toward your tab, is required, and reservations have a two-hour time limit.
Sippin' Santa: Emerald Lounge, The Jasper's sister tiki bar in Church Hill, is getting in on the holiday pop-up action this year, too.
- Its Sippin' Santa pop-up starts Thursday, Nov. 30 and also runs through New Year's Eve. Keep an eye on Insta for possible large party reservations.
- Holiday cocktail lovers can expect tropical flavors and some frozen Christmas concoctions.
WinterFreuden Apres Ski Chalet: The lobby at downtown's indoor minigolf bar, Hotel Greene, transform into a ski lodge starting Wednesday, Nov. 29 and running through the end of the year.
- Imbibers can expect classic holiday warm drinks (gluhwein, hot toddy, spiked cider), plus a winter rum punch and house eggnog that's been "aging for a couple of months," owner Jim Gottier tells Axios.
Rapp Session: The holiday pop-up cocktail and oyster bar connected to Rappahannock restaurant on East Grace is back this year for the first time since the pandemic.
- The restaurant confirmed it's coming back this year, opening right after Thanksgiving, but details weren't available by press time. (They're finishing up a renovation on that side, co-owner Travis Croxton tells Axios.) So stay tuned.
The Jefferson: The downtown hotel will be dripping with holiday splendor beginning Monday, Nov. 27 through Jan. 7 — and this year, there are two cocktail lounge options since TJ's is now open again on Fridays and Saturdays.
- Lemaire is fully booked all month for reservations — for lunch, dinner, brunch and Santa teas — but as of press time, a few large party holiday teas are open, and walk-ins at the bar are welcome. Open daily.
Rum & Reindeer: This drinks-heavy pop-up with a tropical vibe is from (and at) Island Shrimp Company looks to be heading back this December,
Nick's Roman Terrace: This West End Italian spot is decked out year round, but you can find Santa there daily beginning in December. Open daily.
Lewis Ginter: If you're looking for some other holiday-themed food and beverage options, the botanical garden offers a few during GardenFest of Lights, including brunches and dinners with Santa and a pop-up Jingle Bar.
Other festive options: The Tobacco Company, Helen's, Quirk Hotel, Can Can Brasserie, Bamboo Cafe and New York Deli.
