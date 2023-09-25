Richmond restaurant news: TJ's is back, Fogo de Chão to open
The latest from Richmond's red hot restaurant scene.
🍻 TJ's Bar and Lounge at The Jefferson is back.
- Lemaire's casual cousin has been closed since the pandemic, but now they're back at it Fridays and Saturdays, 5-9pm, serving apps, salads and sandwiches ($12-$18), plus wine, beer and cocktails.
- They're eying adding more days and lunch hours in October.
🍕 Local Pizza and Brewery opened last week at 6921 Commons Plaza in Chesterfield, near the courthouse complex.
- The restaurant from the owners of nearby Brew Craft Bar & Kitchen serves Neapolitan-style pizza, salad, craft beer and more.
- Opening hours are Monday through Sunday, noon to 8pm.
🥩 Fogo de Chão, a high-end steakhouse chain out of Brazil, will open its first Richmond location early next year in West Broad Village.
🌮 Sincero, an authentic Mexican fare pop-up and Hatch Food Hall tenant, is opening a brick and mortar spot in the former Lucy's space on 2nd Street in Jackson Ward.
💔 Longoven, the uber high-end tasting menu restaurant in Scott's Addition, has closed for good, per the Time-Dispatch.
- Earlier this year, the owners carved out half the space to open their Italian concept Lost Letter. Now they're giving Lost Letter the whole restaurant.
- Meanwhile, opening partner and chef on both places, Andrew Manning, has left the group and will focus solely on Nokoribi, a Japanese restaurant inside The Veil.
🇪🇹 Richmond's longest-running Ethiopian restaurant, the Nile, will close its Church Hill doors on January 7, its 18th anniversary, according to its Insta.
- Stay tuned for a new incarnation of the business out of Hatch Kitchen.
🎧 Space Mountain Hi-Fi, an intimate 15-person "listening bar" from the Cobra Cabana and Hot for Pizza crew, is in the works at 312 Goshen St. in Carver, Richmond BizSense reports.
- There's no opening date yet, but the spot backs up to Cobra Cabana and will serve cocktails, wine, beer and snacks.
🍳 Attention brunch lovers, you crazy fools, New York Deli is now serving it up every weekday, 11am-3pm. Check the menu here.
🍊 Organic-focused restaurant chain, Organic Krush, recently closed its Short Pump location after four years, per BizSense.
