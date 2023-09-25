Richmond restaurant news: TJ's is back, Fogo de Chão to open

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The latest from Richmond's red hot restaurant scene.

🍻 TJ's Bar and Lounge at The Jefferson is back.

Lemaire's casual cousin has been closed since the pandemic, but now they're back at it Fridays and Saturdays, 5-9pm, serving apps, salads and sandwiches ($12-$18), plus wine, beer and cocktails.

They're eying adding more days and lunch hours in October.

🍕 Local Pizza and Brewery opened last week at 6921 Commons Plaza in Chesterfield, near the courthouse complex.

The restaurant from the owners of nearby Brew Craft Bar & Kitchen serves Neapolitan-style pizza, salad, craft beer and more.

Opening hours are Monday through Sunday, noon to 8pm.

🥩 Fogo de Chão, a high-end steakhouse chain out of Brazil, will open its first Richmond location early next year in West Broad Village.

🌮 Sincero, an authentic Mexican fare pop-up and Hatch Food Hall tenant, is opening a brick and mortar spot in the former Lucy's space on 2nd Street in Jackson Ward.

💔 Longoven, the uber high-end tasting menu restaurant in Scott's Addition, has closed for good, per the Time-Dispatch.

Earlier this year, the owners carved out half the space to open their Italian concept Lost Letter. Now they're giving Lost Letter the whole restaurant.

Meanwhile, opening partner and chef on both places, Andrew Manning, has left the group and will focus solely on Nokoribi, a Japanese restaurant inside The Veil.

🇪🇹 Richmond's longest-running Ethiopian restaurant, the Nile, will close its Church Hill doors on January 7, its 18th anniversary, according to its Insta.

Stay tuned for a new incarnation of the business out of Hatch Kitchen.

🎧 Space Mountain Hi-Fi, an intimate 15-person "listening bar" from the Cobra Cabana and Hot for Pizza crew, is in the works at 312 Goshen St. in Carver, Richmond BizSense reports.

There's no opening date yet, but the spot backs up to Cobra Cabana and will serve cocktails, wine, beer and snacks.

🍳 Attention brunch lovers, you crazy fools, New York Deli is now serving it up every weekday, 11am-3pm. Check the menu here.

🍊 Organic-focused restaurant chain, Organic Krush, recently closed its Short Pump location after four years, per BizSense.