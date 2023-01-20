An Italian restaurant is opening inside Longoven in Scott's Addition
Lost Letter, a casual and affordable Italian restaurant from the Longoven team, is opening inside Longoven in Scott's Addition on Thursday.
Why it matters: Bon Appétit twice named Longoven one of the 10 best new restaurants in America.
Details: Lost Letter will be open every Wednesday through Sunday serving a frequently-changing, Northern Italian-heavy menu drawing on co-owner and executive chef Andrew Manning's decade of cooking in Alba, Italy.
- Diners can expect menu items like house-made pasta and mains including braised rabbit and grilled branzino. Pastas are priced in the teens and entrees in the low-20s.
- The new restaurant will take over Longoven's front dining room, bar and patio space. The four-year-old Clay Street restaurant will still offer its 13-course tasting menu in the back.
After two years of pivoting and trying new concepts in an industry that was hit hard by Covid-19, co-owner Patrick Phelan said he's finally feeling excited about the future again.
- Lost Letter brings together the a la carte and experimenting of the pandemic, along with work-life balance for the team and staff.
In addition to Lost Letter, the team is working on Nokoribi inside The Veil's coming soon new tasting room.
What they're saying: "It's kind of the beginning for us … back to our Sub Rosa pop-up days," he said.
Phelan wants to be clear that Longoven is not closing and fine dining is not dead.
- "I think there's plenty of people who love tweezer food," Phelan tells Axios. "We're not going anywhere."
What to watch: Longoven has been closed for winter break and reopens tonight.
