An Italian restaurant is opening inside Longoven in Scott's Addition

Lost Letter, a casual and affordable Italian restaurant from the Longoven team, is opening inside Longoven in Scott's Addition on Thursday.

Why it matters: Bon Appétit twice named Longoven one of the 10 best new restaurants in America.

Details: Lost Letter will be open every Wednesday through Sunday serving a frequently-changing, Northern Italian-heavy menu drawing on co-owner and executive chef Andrew Manning's decade of cooking in Alba, Italy.

Diners can expect menu items like house-made pasta and mains including braised rabbit and grilled branzino. Pastas are priced in the teens and entrees in the low-20s.

The new restaurant will take over Longoven's front dining room, bar and patio space. The four-year-old Clay Street restaurant will still offer its 13-course tasting menu in the back.

After two years of pivoting and trying new concepts in an industry that was hit hard by Covid-19, co-owner Patrick Phelan said he's finally feeling excited about the future again.

Lost Letter brings together the a la carte and experimenting of the pandemic, along with work-life balance for the team and staff.

In addition to Lost Letter, the team is working on Nokoribi inside The Veil's coming soon new tasting room.

What they're saying: "It's kind of the beginning for us … back to our Sub Rosa pop-up days," he said.

Phelan wants to be clear that Longoven is not closing and fine dining is not dead.

"I think there's plenty of people who love tweezer food," Phelan tells Axios. "We're not going anywhere."

What to watch: Longoven has been closed for winter break and reopens tonight.