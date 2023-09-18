Soft opening: Nokoribi at The Veil

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Veil and Nokoribi at the corners of Belleville and Moore. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Karri here, still drooling over a fantastic lunch I had recently at a kind of surprising location: a local brewery.

What's happening: Thinking first about food and second about location, I scheduled a weekday lunch meeting at Nokoribi, the Japanese pub-inspired eatery inside The Veil's new flagship Scott's Addition brewery.

Both opened in late April when The Veil moved to much larger digs and the award-winning Longoven team opened Nokoribi, the casual restaurant, in its taproom.

A brewery is likely not everyone's first thought for a business lunch, and that's part of what made it a perfect location.

There are ample seating options in The Veil's new 8,000-square-foot space and plenty of room to spread out.

Plus, service was fast since there were no lines (at The Veil!).

The Nokoribi set up. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

The Nokoribi menu includes charcoal-grilled meat and veggies ($8-$12); Japanese-style fried protein sandwiches($10-$15); kimchi fries, noodles and wings ($10-$12).

For beverages, there are some beers, 30 or so on draft, plus wine, sake, draft cocktails, plus NA beer, soda and water if you happen to schedule a weekday business lunch there.

Like the set up at The Veil Forest Hill, you order at the beer line and pick up at the food counter once your buzzer alerts you.

The beer-battered cod sandwich. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

I ordered the beer-battered fish sandwich ($15) — cod, battered in The Veil's Japanese denim brew and topped with yuzu mayo and pickled daikon.

Folks, it was phenomenal. Perfectly fried and delicately flaky with a warm brioche bun, plus some added creaminess from the American cheese.

My dining partner ordered the bento box ($15), with rice, grilled shrimp, corn, veggies and a tamari soft egg, and said it was one the best he'd ever had.

The bottom line: The food was delicious, the interior gorgeous and the service flawless. I can't wait to try everything on the menu, next time with one of those draft cocktails. And maybe a beer.