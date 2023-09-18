1 hour ago - News

Soft opening: Nokoribi at The Veil

Karri Peifer

The Veil and Nokoribi at the corners of Belleville and Moore. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Karri here, still drooling over a fantastic lunch I had recently at a kind of surprising location: a local brewery.

What's happening: Thinking first about food and second about location, I scheduled a weekday lunch meeting at Nokoribi, the Japanese pub-inspired eatery inside The Veil's new flagship Scott's Addition brewery.

A brewery is likely not everyone's first thought for a business lunch, and that's part of what made it a perfect location.

  • There are ample seating options in The Veil's new 8,000-square-foot space and plenty of room to spread out.
  • Plus, service was fast since there were no lines (at The Veil!).
The Nokoribi set up. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

The Nokoribi menu includes charcoal-grilled meat and veggies ($8-$12); Japanese-style fried protein sandwiches($10-$15); kimchi fries, noodles and wings ($10-$12).

  • For beverages, there are some beers, 30 or so on draft, plus wine, sake, draft cocktails, plus NA beer, soda and water if you happen to schedule a weekday business lunch there.
  • Like the set up at The Veil Forest Hill, you order at the beer line and pick up at the food counter once your buzzer alerts you.
The beer-battered cod sandwich. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

I ordered the beer-battered fish sandwich ($15) — cod, battered in The Veil's Japanese denim brew and topped with yuzu mayo and pickled daikon.

  • Folks, it was phenomenal. Perfectly fried and delicately flaky with a warm brioche bun, plus some added creaminess from the American cheese.
  • My dining partner ordered the bento box ($15), with rice, grilled shrimp, corn, veggies and a tamari soft egg, and said it was one the best he'd ever had.

The bottom line: The food was delicious, the interior gorgeous and the service flawless. I can't wait to try everything on the menu, next time with one of those draft cocktails. And maybe a beer.

