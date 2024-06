Hanover County school administrators on Friday instructed teachers and librarians to remove a list of 75 books from shelves, including an array of well-known titles.

What's happening: "The Handmaid's Tale," "Slaughter House 5," and "Wicked" (yes, the one about the witch in the "Wizard of Oz") are among the books the Hanover School Board flagged for removal.

What they're saying: A review panel of teachers, principals and librarians ruled the books "meet the School Board's criteria for being sexually explicit," said school district spokesman Chris Whitley.