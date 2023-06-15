Hanover school board bans 19 books

The Hanover County School Board voted Tuesday to give itself more control over which books are on shelves in school libraries, per WRIC.

What's happening: At the same meeting, the board used the policy to ban a list of 19 books.

Zoom in: The list includes an array of commonly challenged titles, including "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison and "Water for Elephants" by Sara Gruen, per a list provided to Axios by the school district.

Many of the books also deal with LGBTQ+ themes, like "All Boys Aren't Blue" by George M. Johnson and "This Book is Gay" by Juno Dawson.

What they're saying: "This is truly vulgar language, vulgar pictures, vulgar depictions," said school board chair John Axselle III, per the Times-Dispatch. "We did not and do not take this decision lightly. It is very tough."

The other side: Opponents of the new policy argued children shouldn't be shielded from books that cover difficult topics.