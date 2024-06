Data: Virginia Department of Elections; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios Support for Richmond's casino referendum remained starkly divided by race and geography this year. Driving the news: The city registrar released a full tally of votes by precinct this week, including in-person early ballots, which were excluded from election-night analyses.

Between the lines: As in 2021, support was stronger in precincts closest to the proposed south Richmond project and in precincts with more Black voters, per an Axios analysis.

Yes, but: Overall support for the project fell over the last two years in nearly every precinct across the city.

Zoom in: Opposition was strongest in two precincts in the Fan and Museum District, where only 14% and 15% of voters said yes.